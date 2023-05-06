The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Cardinals remove ex-Cub Willson Contreras from catching rotation

Manager Oliver Marmol said the decision was made after a meeting with president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, pitching coach Dusty Blake and Contreras.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
Cardinals pitchers have a 5.04 ERA throwing to Willson Contreras.

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP

In a stunning twist, Willson Contreras is out of the Cardinals’ catching rotation. 

After only 34 games, the team changed course and will use the former Cub primarily at designated hitter and in the outfield. This after the Cardinals gave him a five-year, $87.5 million contract in free agency.

He began his new role as the DH in the Cardinals’ 6-5, 10-inning loss to Tigers on Saturday in St. Louis. The Cardinals have lost eight in a row for the first time in 16 years, and their 10-24 record is the worst in the National League.

“It allows for some familiarity behind the plate with our guys, which I think will help, especially in the state that we’re in,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “We’re not losing ballgames because of Willson Contreras. This is a guy that’s putting in an amazing amount of work to be able to become more familiar with, one, our pitchers but also how we do things.”

Marmol said the decision was made after a meeting with president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, pitching coach Dusty Blake and Contreras. Contreras’ defense was a big reason the Cubs let him go, but it didn’t dissuade the Cardinals from making him the successor to Yadier Molina. 

Andrew Knizner played catcher Saturday and will maintain the role for the time being. The Cardinals called up Tres Barrera from Triple-A Memphis and will give him some playing time.

“It’s tough,” said Contreras, who went 1-for-5 on Saturday but is hitting .302 in the last 15 games. “I’m an employee. I know that my primary position is catching. If they want me to DH more, I can do nothing about it but be the best hitter I can be.”

Contreras has thrown out five of 16 runners trying to steal, while Knizner has caught just one of 11. However, Cardinals pitchers have a 5.04 ERA in 201⅔ innings throwing to Contreras compared to a 4.03 ERA in 96 innings with Knizner.

“It’s getting better,” Contreras said about his relationship with his pitchers. “Our relationships are good. I don’t think there is a miscommunication or anything like that. If you look back at the games, we’re not executing with two strikes. We get the hitters in 0-2 counts, but we’re not executing with two strikes. That’s where we’re getting hurt.”

The Tigers spoiled Adam Wainwright’s return from the injured list and dropped the Cardinals 14 games under .500 for the first time since ending the 1997 season at 73-89. Akil Baddoo hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, driving in automatic runner Jonathan Schoop.

The Latest
download__1_.jpg
News
Victims of deadly I-55 crash caused by dust storm included 2 from Crystal Lake
The crash involved 72 cars and two semitrailers that caught fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Former Chicago police Capt. Saadia Carter (center), wife of interim police Supt. Eric Carter, coached the cheerleading team at UIC College Prep that included slain Officer Areanah Preston (right of Carter).
Crime
Top cop’s wife coached slain officer’s high school cheerleading team: ‘She did not deserve this’
Officer Areanah Preston “always had something funny to say and was guaranteed to pass on her infectious smile,” former Chicago police Capt. Saadi Carter said.
By Tom Schuba
 
The Benito Juarez High School Folkloric Dance group performs Saturday at a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Pilsen’s Dvorak Park.
Pilsen
Pilsen Cinco de Mayo celebration doubles as protest against increased property taxes
As community organizers and Pilsen area residents celebrated Cinco de Mayo on Saturday at Dvorak Park, they were also calling out increased property taxes that shocked residents last year when they received their tax bill.
By Violet Miller
 
AP23126835596675.jpg
Sports
Amid tragedy, Mage rallies to win Kentucky Derby, edging Chicago’s Two Phil’s
Mage had only one victory in three previous races before covering 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 under jockey Javier Castellano. He and trainer Gustavo Delgado are from Venezuela.
By Beth Harris | Associated Press
 
AP23126756463738.jpg
Cubs
Marlins’ gaffes help Cubs rally to victory
A mix of homegrown Cubs players and youngsters displayed the poise that the Marlins lacked Saturday in the eighth inning of a 4-2 comeback win.
By Mark Gonzales
 