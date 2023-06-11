Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki out of lineup vs. Giants for second straight game, ailment unclear

SAN FRANCISCO – Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki was out of the lineup for the second straight day Sunday, but the ailment responsible for his absence was as unclear as ever.

“He’s got some soreness in some areas and feeling a little bit under the weather, so we’ll give him one more day,” manager David Ross said before the Cubs’ series finale against the Giants. “He’s got some things that I feel like giving him another day with the off day [Monday] made a lot of sense.”

When pressed, Ross said: “He’s not feeling 100%. Let me just say that as a whole, alright. He’s not injured.”

Suzuki also declined to disclose specifics.

“I’m just trying to prevent worst case scenarios from happening,” he said through interpreter Toy Matsushita. “So I’m just being very cautious right now. … Nothing serious. Nothing to worry about.”

Asked if he thought he’d be back Tuesday, when the Cubs open a three-game series against the Pirates at Wrigley Field, Suzuki said that was his goal.

“But it’s also up to Rossy on what he feels is best,” he said.

Would Ross be surprised if Suzuki wasn’t in the lineup Tuesday?

“I’m never surprised if guys are dealing with things,” Ross said. “We’re hopeful.”

Suzuki had recorded five hits in his last two games before being sidelined, two of which had been doubles. Asked if it was frustrating to have something pop up when he’d begun to trend upwards offensively, Suzuki said, “Of course.”

Injury update

Cubs first baseman Edwin Ríos (strained left groin) progressed to running the bases Sunday. He’s expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment as the next step in his recovery.

