Cubs’ blowout loss to Giants shows how much they rely on starting pitching

SAN FRANCISCO – Cubs center fielder Mike Tauchman wasn’t interested in talking about the upcoming homestand when asked Saturday evening about how a couple of good games against the Giants could carry over.

“We’ve got one more tomorrow,” he said. “And we want that one. So we’re coming out with the same attitude and intent. We talked a lot about intent this week as a position player group, and being a little bit more on the offensive, and trying to make things happen, trying to put pressure on teams. And in the last few days, we’ve done a good job of that.”

On Sunday, the hitters’ intent wasn’t why the team stumbled. A 13-3 loss to the Giants on Sunday instead showed how reliant the Cubs are on starting pitching.

“If we play good defensively and get good pitching, we’re in games,” manager David Ross said. “And just not a lot of margin for error. Pretty ugly performance pitching today, left a lot of guys on base today. So just got to be better.

“But I love the way that guys responded after getting swept in Anaheim and winning the first two. And when our starting pitchers are carrying the load, we’re doing alright.”

The Cubs were on the cusp of salvaging their 10-game California road trip in San Francisco. On the back of a couple days of strong pitching performances led by starters Marcus Stroman and Kyle Hendricks, they took the first two against the Giants, claiming the series win. But the loss Sunday gave them a 4-6 record on their latest West Coast swing.

The Giants threw their second straight bullpen game on Sunday, giving the Cubs offense a prime opportunity to take advantage of San Francisco’s shortage of starting pitching. And while the Cubs didn’t fully capitalize on the Giants’ sloppy defense, the Cubs’ pitching staff gave them a steep deficit to make up.

Starter Hayden Wesneski hit the first batter he faced and then gave up a two-run home run to former Cubs slugger Joc Pederson. That opposite-field shot was an impressive piece of hitting, but Pederson outdid himself his next at-bat, launching a two-run homer into McCovey Cove.

“I’m a little off,” Wesneski said, “but I’d say more mentally off than physically.”

Manager David Ross pulled Wesneski the next inning, after he allowed a leadoff single and issued a walk.

“Just wasn’t very sharp,” Ross said. “Didn’t look like he had his best stuff from the jump.”

The bullpen was in the same boat.

“Some of the guys down there are throwing the ball really well,” said lefty Brandon Hughes, who has been battling nagging knee inflammation, of the inconsistent bullpen. “I feel like I’m slacking and I’m weighing them down.”

He’s not the only reliever who put together a rough outing on the road trip. On Sunday alone, three different relievers – Hughes (three runs), Jeremiah Estrada (two) and Javier Assad (three) surrendered multiple runs to make it a blowout.

The Cubs rotation has been able to carry the team in spurts. The Cubs have recorded 29 quality starts this season, which was tied for the most in the National League entering Sunday. Even after Wesneski was charged with five runs in three-plus innings Sunday, the Cubs rotation (3.87) owned the second-best ERA in the NL, behind the Braves (3.84).

Lefty Justin Steele (strained left forearm), who has the third-best ERA (2.65) among qualified starters in the NL, is lined up to reclaim his spot in the rotation during the upcoming homestand.

His presence should provide a boost. But so far, the rotation’s success hasn’t translated into the kind of winning streak the Cubs need to make up ground in the division.

