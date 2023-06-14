What Cody Bellinger’s temporary move to first base could mean for Matt Mervis

Cody Bellinger recorded the first hit and first RBI of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, promising signs as he regains his timing before returning from bone bruising in his left knee. And for the second straight game, he played first base.

“His biggest impact for the Cubs is probably playing center field,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Wednesday. “But as we ease him back into the lineup and get his legs underneath him and things like that, it just makes a lot of sense.”

When Bellinger is ready to return, the Cubs will have to decide how to make room for him on the roster and what his temporary move to first base will mean for rookie Matt Mervis. They planned to meet Wednesday night to discuss their options, the Sun-Times learned.

Mervis has shown signs of adjusting recently. He homered in San Francisco over the weekend and hit an RBI single Tuesday as the Cubs beat the Pirates 11-3. But hits also came on the heels of a 1-for-26 stretch. Entering Wednesday, Mervis was hitting .171 with five extra-base hits.

“He’s obviously really talented,” Hoyer said. “But this is the highest level, and it’s hard to adjust here. And he’s working hard to make those adjustments.”

Mervis’ production in Triple-A suggests he doesn’t have much more to learn at that level. But the Cubs have also used Triple-A as a venue to build hitters’ confidence and get them in rhythm before recalling them. The Cubs will take into account the reduced playing time available at first base when Bellinger returns.

The Cubs have witnessed plenty of growth in Mervis since he signed with Chicago in 2020 after going unselected in the pandemic-shortened five-round MLB Draft. He hit .204 in Single-A Myrtle Beach his first season in the system before climbing through the ranks in 2022 with an impressive 36 home runs.

“He’s struggled a little bit in the minors and made those adjustments,” Hoyer said. “And I have no doubt he’ll make them up here.”

Hughes exploring options

Earlier in the year, the Cubs expressed optimism that a revised routine would be enough to manage left-hander Brandon Hughes’ recurring left knee inflammation. But when he landed in the 15-day IL this week, it was clear they’d have to reevaluate.

“There’s been glimpses of the pitcher he was last year for us,” Hoyer said. “But that’s just been glimpses, and the rest of the time he’s been dealing with some real discomfort. … While he may be able to do it, and I think he’s tough and he wants the ball, I also think he hasn’t been as effective.”

Hoyer said “everything would be on the table,” as they searched for solutions. After posting a 3.12 ERA in his rookie year, and taking on a high leverage role in the second half, Hughes recorded a 7.24 ERA in 17 outings this season.

Injury update

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ served as the designated hitter Wednesday, after leaving the game Tuesday before the eighth inning with a tight calf. Manager David Ross said Happ told him the spot on his foot where a pitch hit him Tuesday was more sore than his calf.

“So, I think he’s in a good spot,” Ross said.

Cubs lefty Justin Steele’ bullpen on Tuesday went well, Ross said. Steele was originally scheduled to throw to batters, but the rain moved the session inside. He is on track to return from the IL (strained left forearm) to start Saturday.

First baseman Edwin Ríos (strained left groin) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. He went 2-for-5 as the DH.

