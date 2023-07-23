Wait, the Cubs have some momentum again. Jed Hoyer can’t fold his cards now, can he?

Well, now the Cubs have gone and done it.

Just when they seemed one more false move from wave-the-white-flag surrender, they ripped off five wins in six days at Wrigley Field — including Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the rival Cardinals — to turn a dismaying second-half start into what was, in all, a just-good-enough 6-4 homestand.

What were they thinking?

Now, of course, most of us are going to want to see what the Cubs — still three games under .500 at 48-51, 6½ games behind the first-place Brewers and a hair closer than that to the last wild-card spot — can do with this latest mini-surge of momentum.

That might not be the same thing president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer wants. In his heart of hearts, Hoyer might prefer to deal locked-in slugger Cody Bellinger and All-Star starting pitcher Marcus Stroman — neither of whom appears to be in the Cubs’ long-term plans — while the moment is hot. It’s an opportunity meriting sober consideration, and kicking the can down the road probably feels like the lesser of two risks.

But in the week that remains until they have to call the pot or fold their hand before the Aug. 1 trade deadline, the Cubs will visit the White Sox for two games and the Cardinals for four. Both those teams are past their expiration dates, and that presents a hell of an opportunity for the Cubs, too.

And after that comes a four-game set against the Reds — one of the teams the Cubs are chasing — at Wrigley. Hoyer laying his cards down in the middle of all that potential excitement sure would be a weak look.

The need to seize each day is plain and simple to All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson.

“The good teams I’ve been on have really taken that seriously,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the first or the ninth inning, each game and each moment is obviously important.”

Swanson is the same guy who met the Chicago media after signing with the Cubs as a free agent contract and declared, “In everything I do — no matter what it is — I win.” He later said at spring training that the Cubs were his team, just like the Braves were his team when they won the World Series in 2021. After 99 games, those Braves were 48-51. Sound familiar? Hoyer might want to take heed of his $177 million shortstop.

Bellinger is barreling everything that isn’t nailed down. Stroman is having his best season. Swanson is back after a brief stint on the injured list. Seiya Suzuki’s long-dormant is coming alive. Starter Jameson Taillon has had three straight good outings, with the Cubs winning each of those games.

Why not see where this might go?

Hoyer knows when to fold ’em, if that’s his move. But does he have the guts to hold ’em? The bolder play might win him some real respect in this town.

THREE-DOT DASH

A reflexive take on Sox-Cubs is that the South Siders would love to play spoilers against the North Siders, but isn’t that giving the Sox more credit than they deserve? It has been nearly two years since they looked like they loved anything. …

On the bright side, at least the Sox getting swept by the first-place Twins over the weekend didn’t matter. At least blowing a three-run ninth-inning lead on Sunday didn’t matter. At least right fielder Oscar Colas falling down on a routine pop fly in the 10th, allowing the tying run to score, didn’t matter. At least failing to get a ghost runner home in the 11th or 12th didn’t matter.

You know, because none of it matters. …

What Cubs manager David Ross said about the Cubs’ encouraging play:

“Nothing has stood out that’s great. I think my seat tends to see the things that we can improve.”

Translation:

“You’re damn right I’m still worried.” …

The Bulls’ Aye Dosunmu streaks to the goal against the Mavericks. Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Illinois fans got a little overexcited a couple of years back when they were insisting Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was “the steal of the draft,” but it’s good to see the Bulls re-up with the South Side native on a three-year deal. One thing Dosunmu always has done at a big-time level is work his rear end off. That alone makes him worth keeping around. …

Congrats to U.S. golfer Brian Harman on becoming just the third lefty player to win the British Open, joining Bob Charles (1963) and Phil Mickelson (2013). As far as we can tell, Mickelson does remain the only lefty “Lefty” to win it. …

There’s no telling how Washington’s NFL team will fare under new owner Josh Harris, but it sure is easier to root for good things for this franchise since it got rid of the most offensive name in sports: Dan Snyder. …

Finally, the Bears open training camp this week. Not to tell general manager Ryan Poles how to do his job, but he might at least consider trading Justin Fields’ red no-contact jersey for a ream of bubble wrap.

THIS YOU GOTTA SEE

Aces at Sky (6 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN): The defending champs — soaring at 21-2 — visit Wintrust Arena down one rock star: Candace Parker, who has an ankle injury. Will she at least be there to wave to the crowd?

Cubs at White Sox (7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Marquee, NBCSCH): Even when neither team is anywhere near first place, a crosstown series is a great time. Right? Kind of?

Women’s World Cup: U.S. vs. Netherlands (8 p.m. Wednesday, Fox-32, Telemundo): The Americans beat the Dutch 2-0 in the 2019 Cup final. Has the gap closed since then?

THE BOTTOM FIVE

Chase Claypool: Yes, fans want to see some more dog in the underperforming wide receiver, but the Bears putting him on the PUP list Sunday really wasn’t the idea.

Lance Lynn: Not to nitpick, but his 28 home runs allowed are a career high and the most in all of baseball. Maybe, just maybe, this isn’t working.

Lionel Messi: Did you see it took him 94 whole minutes to score one stinking goal in his MLS debut with Inter Miami? O-VER-RATED.

Shohei Ohtani: Do all these would-be suitors really think he’s going to be able to make up his mind on where he wants to play next season? The dude can’t even decide if he’s a hitter or a pitcher.

Sarcasm: Look, sometimes it fails to hit the mark. What do you want from me?

