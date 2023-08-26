The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Cubs’ Jordan Wicks to make MLB debut vs. Pirates Saturday

Wicks was the Cubs’ 2021 first round draft pick.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Jordan Wicks stands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by Chicago Cubs as the 21st pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft.

Jordan Wicks stands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being drafted by the Cubs in 2021. Jordan will make his major league debut on Saturday.

David Zalubowski/AP

PITTSBURGH — The Cubs are calling up left-handed prospect Jordan Wicks to start against the Pirates on Saturday.

The Cubs had a rotation spot open from moving lefty Drew Smyly to the bullpen after what he described as a “frustrating” start in Detroit on Tuesday. With Wicks pitching Saturday, the team is pushing back right-hander Javier Assad’s start by a day to Sunday.

The Cubs selected Wicks in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft (No. 21 overall). Once in the organization, he worked to enhance his pitch mix, honing his four-seamer and curveball and having him try out a sweeper slider. But his changeup has long been the highlight of his arsenal.

Wicks began the season in Double-A Tennessee and earned a promotion to Triple-A in late June. In his last four starts, he’s recorded a 2.29 ERA.

