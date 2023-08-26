Cubs’ Jordan Wicks to make MLB debut vs. Pirates Saturday

PITTSBURGH — The Cubs are calling up left-handed prospect Jordan Wicks to start against the Pirates on Saturday.

The Cubs had a rotation spot open from moving lefty Drew Smyly to the bullpen after what he described as a “frustrating” start in Detroit on Tuesday. With Wicks pitching Saturday, the team is pushing back right-hander Javier Assad’s start by a day to Sunday.

The Cubs selected Wicks in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft (No. 21 overall). Once in the organization, he worked to enhance his pitch mix, honing his four-seamer and curveball and having him try out a sweeper slider. But his changeup has long been the highlight of his arsenal.

Wicks began the season in Double-A Tennessee and earned a promotion to Triple-A in late June. In his last four starts, he’s recorded a 2.29 ERA.

