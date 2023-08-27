The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

‘Playing free’: Seiya Suzuki’s reset helping to power Cubs offense

Suzuki hit two doubles and drew two walks in the Cubs’ 10-1 win Sunday against the Pirates.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE ‘Playing free’: Seiya Suzuki’s reset helping to power Cubs offense
Chicaco Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a fielder’s choice hit by Jeimer Candelario against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Chicaco Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a fielder’s choice hit by Jeimer Candelario against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

AP Photos

PITTSBURGH – Seiya Suzuki recognized the two-strike changeup early and sat back, driving it the other way for an RBI double. 

“Just wanted to make sure I didn’t strike out in that situation,” Suzuki said through interpreter Toy Matsushita after the Cubs’ 10-1 win against the Pirates on Sunday. “It was a changeup that kind of hung. I’m glad I was able to get some good barrel on it.”

Three weeks ago, making sure he didn’t strike out might have resulted in an awkward half swing. But Suzuki has been on a roll since temporarily moving into a platoon in early August. Since being out of the starting lineup for four straight games against Braves and Mets right-handed pitchers, Suzuki is batting .390 with four home runs.

“I was able to think about the approach getting into the game, even things that are not affiliated with baseball, just trying to reset my feelings, my mental state,” Suzuki said of the time off. “And I think that’s why I’m doing pretty well right now.”

With his performances Saturday – recording two doubles and two walks in five plate appearances – he extended his hitting streak to 10 games, a new career record. 

His surge has helped boost the middle of the order and give Cody Bellinger, the team’s best hitter this year, some protection. The Cubs are heading into a stretch of schedule that includes the other two top teams in the division, followed by two NL Wild Card contenders. 

The Cubs entered Sunday tied with Atlanta for the most runs scored since the All-Star break (242). But they’ll need the middle of their lineup at its best to make up ground – or at least maintain it – over the next two weeks. 

First up, they head back to Wrigley Field to face the Brewers, who are on an eight-game winning streak. 

“Milwaukee may be one of the hottest teams in baseball right now,” manager David Ross said. “Maybe them the Diamondbacks, all the people that are either chasing us or we’re chasing. So, we’re looking forward to it.”

Ross has used the power of rest before to get his players back on track. It worked with Christopher Morel early in the year. Morel was on a seven-game hitless streak when Ross sat him for three games in early June. When Morel returned to the lineup, he recorded 11 hits in the next seven games. 

“When you’re able to sit over here and watch the game, you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, this looks obvious from over here,’” Ross said. “The game slows down a little bit. You’re able to take yourself out of the competition and just really focus on slowing the game down and seeing what a pitcher may be doing to other hitters and watch the game in a different way.” 

That change in perspective seemed to be exactly what Suzuki needed. 

“I just feel really good,” Suzuki said. “I think I’m being very aggressive in the box, taking good swings. So I just want to make sure I continue this.”

Suzuki doubled again to lead off the eighth inning Sunday, this time turning on a changeup down the middle to hit a line drive into left field. 

It was Suzuki’s time to show his prowess on the base paths. He tagged up and took third base on a long fly from Yan Gomes. Then, on Jeimer Candelario’s swinging bunt, Suzuki raced home. 

“When he’s swinging it well offensively and has confidence, the rest of his game has been ticked up,” Ross said. “And I think that’s just playing free, having confidence in yourself, having some joy in your game and some fun out there.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs envision battery of Jordan Wicks and Miguel Amaya as ‘a big part of our future’
Cubs put reliever Michael Fulmer on IL with strained right forearm
Cubs left-hander Jordan Wicks ‘ready for the moment’ in major-league debut, retires 15 straight in victory vs. Pirates
Cubs prospect Jordan Wicks already showing maturity beyond his years
Take this baseball trivia quiz before or after breakfast
Cody Bellinger has been Cubs’ ‘rock,’ as he and team have bounced back
The Latest
BEARS_082723_56.jpg
Bears
Bears releasing QB P.J. Walker
Unless the Bears make an addition, rookie Tyson Bagent is in line to be Fields’ backup.
By Patrick Finley
 
A 36-year-old man was killed in a South Shore shooting Saturday afternoon, police said.
Crime
Boy, 14, wounded in car-to-car shooting in Brighton Park
The boy was shot in the chest and was listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Trainers Raul Roa, left, and Nadalyn Firenz work with Favory VI Bellanna V at Tempel Farms in Old Mill Creek.
Suburban Chicago
Tempel Lipizzans is ending after 65-year run
There are only three classical dressage performances left with the Lipizzan breed at the Old Mill Creek horse farm.
By Mick Zawislak | Daily Herald
 
Athletics_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
Yoan Moncada’s four-hit day evidence that he’s feeling good again
He’s hitting .339/.369/.565 over his last 17 games, and he said this is the best he has felt physically since before the World Baseball Classic in spring.
By James Fegan
 
A man is headed to prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Crime
Chicago man charged with road-rage shooting in Elmhurst
Gregory Johnson, 42, of Austin, who prosecutors say has multiple felony convictions, was denied bail on Sunday. He allegedly fired multiple shots at a vehicle. No one was hurt.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 