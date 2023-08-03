The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 3, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Dansby Swanson swinging hot bat before first Braves series since departure

Swanson hit four home runs in the Cubs’ series against the Reds this week.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Dansby Swanson swinging hot bat before first Braves series since departure
Chicago Cubs’ Dansby Swanson celebrates his two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Ben Lively, Swanson’s second home run of the baseball game, during the fourth inning Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs’ Dansby Swanson celebrates his two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Ben Lively, Swanson’s second home run of the baseball game, during the fourth inning Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Chicago.

AP Photos

This weekend’s series against the Braves has been on Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson’s mind the last few days. It will be his first time facing the organization he spent seven years with as the hometown kid. 

“It’s a really good opportunity for us,” Swanson said in a conversation with the Sun-Times before the Cubs’ 5-3 win against the Reds Thursday. “Because, obviously, they’ve got a good team, and we’ve been playing well. And that’s the point that we’re wanting to get to this season. And to be able to have that challenge kind of in front of us, I think is something really good for us right now.”

It’s bound to be a meaningful reunion. But for Swanson, “us” came to mean “the Cubs” months ago. 

He’s been a leader on the team all year. And his return from the IL almost two weeks ago helped spark the hot stretch the Cubs have carried through the trade deadline. His heel injury sidelined him for 12 games, with the All-Star break in the middle, adding up to 16 days. But Swanson entered Thursday with a 1.164 OPS in 11 games since returning. 

Asked last week if he was surprised by his ability to jump back into action already in rhythm, Swanson said: “I mean, hitting is the hardest thing to do in sports.” 

He knew that going into his IL stint. So, he had a conversation with the hitting coaches early, asking them to challenge him and get him out of his comfort zone. They came back to him with a plan that included hitting a lot of composite baseballs at high velocity. 

“Sometimes the real baseball in that kind of a setting, if you’d hit one off the end or something, your day’s done,” Swanson said with a chuckle. “With those, that allows for you to hit more, and you feel more comfortable with ramping the speed up because they move faster, and you’re not going to have to worry about your hands getting crushed.”

Swanson was anxious to get back on the field. He’d play all 162 regular season games if he had his way – and he has before. But when the coaching staff nominated him as an honorary hitting coach, he embraced it. He watched video with teammates, suggested drills, offered insight in hitters meetings, hitting coach Dustin Kelly said. 

“I joked with them that he was the highest-paid hitting coach in the history of baseball in those 10 days,” Kelly said.

Swanson returned from the IL in time for the last two games of a four-game series against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field. He recorded seven hits in his first three games back from the IL. But it wasn’t just his pure production. 

Swanson was getting timely hits and flashing his power. He went 3-for-3 in his first Crosstown Classic game with two home runs, recording the first multi-homer game of his Cubs tenure and driving in four of the Cubs’ seven runs. The first homer put the Cubs on the board. The second accounted for the would-be winning run. And his seventh-inning RBI single tacked on insurance. 

Then against the Reds this week, Swanson hit four home runs in the first three days of the four-game series. 

The streak ended on Thursday, but he still bounced a ball over the fence. With the Cubs clinging to a one-run lead in the eighth inning, Swanson lined a splitter into the left-center gap for an automatic double to lead off the inning. He later scored on Yan Gomes’ sacrifice fly to make their lead a little more comfortable. 

The Cubs took down the Reds, who led the division before the Cubs won the series 3-1. Next up, the MLB-leading Braves.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
How Jeimer Candelario’s addition to Cubs gave Seiya Suzuki a break vs. right-handers
Cubs put Marcus Stroman on 15-day IL with hip inflammation
New Cubs right-hander Jose Cuas brings unique arm slot, story to bullpen
Jeimer Candelario’s path back to Cubs full of ‘full circle’ moments
Cubs deal minor-leaguers Manny Rodriguez, Adrian Sampson to Rays for Josh Roberson
Marcus Stroman still working though rough patch as Cubs fall 6-5 to Reds
The Latest
Hyundai_Kia_Recall.jpg
Nation/World
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
The companies say that a capacitor on a circuit board in the oil pump assembly for the transmission may have been damaged by the supplier during manufacturing.
By Associated Press
 
Navy_National_Security_Arrests.jpg
Nation/World
2 U.S. Navy sailors charged with providing sensitive military information to China
Both men pleaded not guilty in federal courts in San Diego and Los Angeles. They were ordered held until their detention hearings, which will take place Aug. 8
By Julie Watson | AP and Lolita Baldor | AP
 
Unofficial sellers are seen on Logan Boulevard outside the Logan Square Farmers Market.
Logan Square
Unofficial sellers set up shop outside Logan Square Farmers Market. Will city ticket them?
Some say the unofficial vendors are taking advantage of foot traffic to sell without paying the permit fee. Others say the unofficial market is a ‘beautiful’ example of the community coming together post-pandemic.
By David Struett
 
0507_Sky_vs_Fever_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__4___2_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Isabelle Harrison rehab progressing on schedule: ‘I’m very focused’
Friday marks 11 weeks since Harrison had surgery to repair a tear in her left meniscus, which the Sky’s new forward said came out of left field.
By Annie Costabile
 
merlin_115028316.jpg
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Day 1: Carly Rae Jepsen proves to be ethereal, Portugal. The Man performs psych-fueled set
Lollapalooza kicked off Thursday with performances from CAROLA, NewJeans, Portugal. The Man, Joy Oladokun, Lainey Wilson and more.
By Sun-Times staff
 