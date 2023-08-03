The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 3, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

How Jeimer Candelario’s addition to Cubs gave Seiya Suzuki a break vs. right-handers

Suzuki was out of the lineup against the Reds in the series finale against the Reds.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Over the course of three games with corner infielder Jeimer Candelario, it’s becoming clearer how Cubs manager David Ross will rejigger his lineups to account for Candelario’s addition. 

Candelario got off to a hot start, going 8-for-9 in his first two games after the Cubs acquired him from the Nationals. He became the first MLB player since at least 1900 to record eight-plus hits in his first two games with a team after coming over from another team mid-season. 

“The value he brings to just deepen our lineup,” manager David Ross said, “and [hit from] both sides of the plate, it makes really tough matchups for the other manager as well.”

Candelario’s addition has created a ripple effect, giving right fielder Seiya Suzuki a break from the starting lineup for two of the past three games, both against right-handed pitchers. 

“Seiya is healthy and will be available off the bench,” Ross said Thursday before the game. 

Ross plans to pencil Suzuki into the lineup against Braves lefty Max Fried on Friday, a quick turnaround to a day game after a night game on Thursday. 

“We’ve got a lot of really good players that are swinging the bat well,” Ross said. “And it gives some flexibility on guys that are working on some things, been grinding, day after night being played a ton for a while. And getting Candy here allows us some flexibility, and [Mike] Tauchman swinging the bat well.” 

Suzuki, who was batting .252 entering Thursday, seemed to have found his rhythm at the plate in early July. But in nine games since recording three hits against the Cardinals on July 22, Suzuki slid back into a mini-slump, hitting .143. A mental and physical break could help jump-start his offense. It’s a tactic Ross has leaned on before. 

“There’ll be some guys in this stretch, some everyday players, that are going to  get some time off,” Ross said. “And he’s going to be a big part of our success. He’s one of our best players. So, we’re going to need him swinging the bat well. His defense out there is elite. And he’ll play a lot of meaningful games for us.”

Before the Cubs acquired Candelario, Tauchman would often start in center field against right-handed pitching, and Cody Bellinger would move to first base to get both left-handed bats in the lineup. Now, leaving Bellinger in center, moving Tauchman to right and playing Candelario, a switch hitter, at first base gives the Cubs an extra matchup advantage. So far, Nick Madrigal has been getting the nod at third base against right-handers. 

Against Reds left-hander Brandon Williamson on Wednesday, Candelario started at third. Patrick Wisdom, who has mostly played third base this season, moved to first. Wisdom is expected to play first base more consistently against lefties. 

Wrigley Field faithful

Fans have packed the stands at Wrigley Field for this four-game division rivalry series. And the atmosphere that’s created mid-week as the Cubs offense put up big numbers hasn’t gone unnoticed. 

“I know we’ve hit a lot of home runs when I’m singing, ‘Whoop, there it is’ on the way home in the car,” Ross said. “That’s always a good sign it was really loud that day.”

