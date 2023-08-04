The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 4, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Kyle Hendricks, Cubs fall apart against Braves

“Just one of those days,” said Hendricks, who left after the fourth inning of Atlanta’s 8-0 victory.

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE Kyle Hendricks, Cubs fall apart against Braves
Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks delivers during the first inning of Friday’s 8-0 loss to the Braves.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks delivers during the first inning of Friday’s 8-0 loss to the Braves.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Kyle Hendricks was as good as anyone could be the first time through the Braves’ lineup on Friday afternoon.

And the Cubs veteran was as bad as he’s ever been the second time through.

The Braves had something to do with that.

After not managing to get a baserunner against Hendricks through three innings, the best team in the majors tattooed him for eight hits in the fourth — including home runs on consecutive pitches and six that went for extra bases.

That, plus a dominant return from the injured list by lefty Max Fried, boosted the Braves to an 8-0 shutout before 36,225 at Wrigley Field.

The seven earned runs allowed in an inning tied a career high for Hendricks (4-6), who also did it against the Phillies in 2021.

That’s what the Braves (70-37) do. They began Friday leading MLB in home runs (206), slugging (.498) and OPS (.837).

“Just one of those days,” said Hendricks, who left after the fourth inning. “Still felt good, made a lot of good pitches. That’s obviously a really good lineup over there. They put some good swings on some balls. Maybe I made like two mistakes there, not trying to give in but trying to keep our team in the game there.”

Ronald Acuna Jr. started the barrage with a single, Ozzie Albies doubled to the ivy in center and Austin Riley drove in a run with a groundout to second. Then the Braves started teeing off.

On consecutive pitches, Matt Olson doubled to the left-field corner, Sean Murphy hit a 374-foot homer to left and Marcell Ozuna ripped a 437-foot blast to left-center. Just like that, it was 5-0.

But Atlanta wasn’t done.

After Hendricks struck out Eddie Rosario, he gave up three more hits, leading to two more runs: Orlando Arcia’s double to left, Michael Harris II’s RBI single to left-center and Acuna’s triple to right.

“Just blew up on me,” Hendricks said. “One of those days, just kind of flush it and move on. Just disappointed I didn’t keep us close with how good we’ve been playing ... and give us a chance there.”

Indeed, it was quite the reversal of form for the Cubs (56-54). They came in having won five straight series and played themselves out of sell mode at the trade deadline and into the thick of both the NL Central and NL wild-card races.

But the Braves are playing on a different level than everyone else in MLB and they have a way of making pitchers pay for any mistakes.

“Harris’ ball fell in, could have been the third out,” manager David Ross said. “Could have limited the damage. Watched some of the replays; some of them were executed pitches, it’s just line to line with this group. Some hard contact and their bats in the zone a long time. Big strong gentlemen, good hitters.

“They put a big number on y,ou really fast, which they did in that one inning.”

It’s not that Hendricks didn’t try to keep the Braves off balance after retiring the first nine in a row. He and the Cubs staff noticed a lot of first-pitch takes the first time through the order.

“We evaluated in the dugout, ‘OK, they’re probably going to come out swinging, being aggressive,’” Hendricks said. “So we tried to do a couple different things there, some pitches off the plate they still got to. You’ve got to tip your cap sometimes. Really good hitters, really good team over there.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs star Dansby Swanson’s influence still felt on Braves — and vice versa
Beer prices have gone higher and higher. Why?
Cubs’ Dansby Swanson swinging hot bat before first Braves series since departure
How Jeimer Candelario’s addition to Cubs gave Seiya Suzuki a break vs. right-handers
Cubs put Marcus Stroman on 15-day IL with hip inflammation
New Cubs right-hander Jose Cuas brings unique arm slot, story to bullpen
The Latest
Oregon has agreed to join the Big Ten, and Pac-12 rival Washington is expected to follow.
College Sports
Oregon votes to join Big Ten, Washington expected to follow suit
A little more than a year after the Big Ten poached Southern California and UCLA away from the Pac-12, it dealt another crushing blow to the storied West Coast conference.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
With Larry Bird (Sean Patrick Small, left) leading the charge, the Celtics threaten the dominance of Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and the Lakers in Season 2 of “Winning Time.”
Movies and TV
‘Winning Time’ gives 110% in Season 2 of Lakers antics
Entertaining HBO series gets even better at dramatizing the ’80s adventures of Magic, Kareem, Jerry Buss, Pat Riley and even Larry Bird.
By Richard Roeper
 
TILL_080223_05.JPG
Photography
Picture Chicago: 25 of the best Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Bronzeville church where Emmett Till’s casket lay open becomes a national monument, Lollapalooza takes over Grant Park, and a century-old church in Pilsen could gain landmark status.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson caught up with former Braves teammates and coaches before the game Friday. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs star Dansby Swanson’s influence still felt on Braves — and vice versa
Swanson faced his former team for the first time Friday, as the Cubs fell 8-0 to the Braves.
By Maddie Lee
 
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) ORG XMIT: DCPS131
Columnists
Dousing the flames on Mary Miller’s social media firestorm
Gov. J.B. Pritzker eventually pointed out on Twitter that House members, “including those who are now complaining about it,” had voted for the bill in question before the Senate Republicans “started spreading lies.”
By Rich Miller
 