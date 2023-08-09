The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ comeback falls short despite Seiya Suzuki’s breakout vs. Mets

The Cubs lost the series finale 4-3.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ comeback falls short despite Seiya Suzuki’s breakout vs. Mets
Chicago Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki rounds first after hitting a triple off New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in New York.

Chicago Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki rounds first after hitting a triple off New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in New York.

AP Photos

NEW YORK — Seiya Suzuki blasted a home run over the left-field wall in the ninth inning to keep alive the Cubs’ hopes of a comeback that ultimately fell short. 

With the Cubs’ 4-3 loss to the Mets, they ended their streak of six straight series wins. 

Suzuki made a triumphant return to the starting lineup on Wednesday after being out of it for the past four games, with right-handed opposing starters on the mound. He had one pinch-hit at-bat in that time, striking out on a half swing. He walked up to the plate with a different kind of conviction on Wednesday. 

In his first at-bat, he drove a triple the other way and popped up at third base pointing to the dugout. He pulled a line-drive singe in the fourth inning to keep the inning alive with two outs. And in the ninth, he trimmed the Mets’ lead to one run. 

After Suzuki’s home run, Jeimer Candelario and Mike Tauchman reached on a single and a walk, respectively. Pinch hitter Nick Madrigal moved them both over with a sacrifice bunt. With two men in scoring position and one out, Christopher Morel struck out. Nico Hoerner drew a walk to load the bases. 

Switch-hitter Ian Happ stepped up to the plate with the game in the balance. He struck out. 

“We fight,” manager David Ross said. “This group’s fought all year long.”

Triple-A depth 

Bullpen depth will be important as the Cubs continue to chase a playoff spot. Cubs senior vice president of pitching Craig Breslow does think there’s probably a pitcher in Triple-A who can contribute to the major-league team this season.

“I don’t know exactly who it will be,” he said. “I don’t know when they will emerge. But I think there’s enough overall talent to believe that there are guys that are coming through that should be able to help us.”

The Cubs’ triple-A staff has seen some movement lately. Right-hander Ryan Jensen hadn’t fixed his walk rate after revamping his delivery last year, and the Mariners claimed him off waivers Tuesday. 

“Everyone here has invested deeply in him and cares deeply about him, and he’s a tremendously talented pitcher,” Breslow said. “Kind of ran out of time, in that there are constraints that go along with being on a 40-man roster that don’t provide nearly as much flexibility as otherwise would be the case.”

With the Cubs competing for a playoff spot, it became clear that he wouldn’t be major-league ready by the end of the year. 

Right-hander Ben Brown, another pitcher the Cubs protected from the Rule 5 Draft last winter by putting him on the 40-man roster, was turning heads before the Iowa Cubs put him on the IL with a left oblique/lat injury last week. 

“Happy with the progress,” Breslow said. “Fortunately, seems to be something that, independent of the timeline, doesn’t carry any kind of long-term concern.We’ll see where we are as he starts throwing again, and how quickly he responds and ramps back up.”

One recent addition to the Triple-A roster is Cade Horton, the Cubs’ 2022 first-round draft pick. 

“We laid out the idea that we should try to add a breaking ball and add a changeup, and that probably puts the finishing touches on his development at least from a repertoire standpoint,” Breslow said of Horton’s rise through the farm system. “Didn’t imagine that it would happen so quickly. And that’s a testament to him, his aptitude, his willingness.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs using off days to shuffle rotation, temporarily move Drew Smyly to the bullpen
Cubs’ Jameson Taillon keeps rolling in win vs. Mets
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki on break from the starting lineup: ‘I’ve got to step up’
Cubs’ Drew Smyly gives up seven runs in five-plus innings in loss to Mets
Cubs’ Jeimer Candelario embracing transition to part-time first baseman
Baseball by the Numbers: Cubs’ surge up standings fueled by offense
The Latest
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during the Senate Intelligence hearing, July 12, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File) ORG XMIT: WX106
Nation/World
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, falls at home and goes to hospital, but scans are clear, her office says
The California Democrat is the oldest member of the Senate. She announced this year that she won’t seek reelection. Three people are running for her seat.
By Associated Press
 
McHenry County sheriff’s officers investigate a shooting Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at a home near Crystal Lake, Ill. (Paul Valade /Daily Herald via AP) ORG XMIT: ILARL202
Crime
Shooting in Crystal Lake home kills 4, including the suspected aggressor; 1 wounded
A shooting at a home left three family members dead and one wounded. The suspected gunman, a relative, was also found dead. ‘Stuff like this doesn’t happen,’ a neighbor said.
By Associated Press
 
CORRECTS NAME OF DOCUMENTARY TO SUGAR MAN, NOT SUGARMAN - FILE - Singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez performs at the Beacon Theatre on April 7, 2013, in New York. Rodriguez, who became the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary “Searching for Sugar Man” has died, according to the Sugarman.org website on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, and confirmed Wednesday by his granddaughter. He was 81. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYAB303
Obituaries
Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, subject of ‘Searching for Sugar Man’ documentary, dies at 81
Sixto Rodriguez released two albums that didn’t do well in the United States. He then worked construction and raised a family, not realizing that his songs were inspiring the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa.
By Corey Williams | Associated Press
 
Cubs lefty Drew Smyly gave up seven runs to the Mets in his last start.
Cubs
Cubs using off days to shuffle rotation, temporarily move Drew Smyly to the bullpen
Right-hander Javier Assad is scheduled to start Friday, and Marcus Stroman is progressing on the IL.
By Maddie Lee
 
Well-wishers left balloons, stuffed animals, candles and notes in memory of Serabi Medina outside the family home in the 3500 block of North Long Ave in Portage Park on Wednesday.
Crime
Portage Park community shaken by ‘heartbreaking’ shooting death of 9-year-old girl
Residents say they’ve become more worried about their children’s safety since Saturday night’s shooting of Serabi Medina. A neighbor has been charged in her slaying.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 