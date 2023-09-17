The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ long relievers, off days, help bullpen weather 13-inning game

Notes: Manager David Ross doesn’t think third baseman Nick Madrigal will avoid the injured list.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ long relievers, off days, help bullpen weather 13-inning game
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski takes a line drive off his body on an infield single hit by Arizona Diamondbacks’ Emmanuel Rivera during the 13th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Phoenix.

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski takes a line drive off his body on an infield single hit by Arizona Diamondbacks’ Emmanuel Rivera during the 13th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Phoenix.

AP Photos

PHOENIX – With off days on either side of the Cubs’ three-game series against the Diamondbacks, the bullpen came out of Saturday’s 13-inning marathon relatively well, all things considered.

“This is the time of year when different guys get a chance to step up and make an impact,” setup man Mark Leiter Jr. said after the Cubs’ 7-6 loss Saturday. “And a lot of guys are doing that.”

Multi-inning efforts from Julian Merryweather and Drew Smyly, plus Marcus Stroman’s willingness to throw in back-to-back games for the first time in his career, helped lessen the blow. The Cubs’ six relievers Sunday combined to limit the Diamondbacks to one earned run through 7 ⅓ innings. The three automatic extra-innings runners who scored counted as unearned runs. 

First, the game showed how manager David Ross is thinking through high leverage innings with veteran Michael Fulmer and closer Adbert Alzolay on the 15-day IL with strained right forearms. 

Side-armer José Cuas came in with runners on first and second and one out in the sixth inning. He got out of it unscathed. Then, Leiter retired three straight batters in the seventh inning, and Merryweather allowed just one baserunner in two innings, on what was scored a fielding error. But the score was still tied. 

“Stro, first thing when he came in [Saturday], was like, ‘I feel great. Use me how you want to use me,’” Ross said. “So, I trust in him. He knows his body really well.” 

Ross went to Stroman in the 10th. He allowed an RBI single to Corbin Carroll to lead off the inning and then retired the next three batters. 

After Stroman, Smyly kept the game going into the 13th, allowing an unearned run in the 11th and stranding the automatic runner in the 12th. After getting the first out of the 13th inning on a sac bunt, he handed the ball over to rookie Hayden Wesneski.

Wesneski came inches away from securing the save on Emmanuel Rivera’s comebacker, which hit him in the right elbow and left a seam mark. The next batter, Gabriel Moreno, hit a walk-off single, and the game ended in a close game at the plate. 

“It’s just frustrating,” Wesneski said Sunday. “To be one pitch away, or the ball to not hit me, or the ball goes five feet farther [and] Dansby [Swanson] catches it.There’s so many things that can have happened – he misses it just a little bit more, it’s a fly ball out.”

Madrigal day-to-day

Ross said third baseman Nick Madrigal woke up Sunday feeling “pretty good,” after leaving the game Saturday in the 10th inning with a tight right hamstring. Ross expects Madrigal, whose hamstring was surgically repaired in 2021, will avoid the injured list. 

“He felt like it was just like some cramping and tightness,” Ross said. “But with his history, I don’t think he wanted to take a risk, we don’t wanna take a risk.”

Patrick Wisdom got the start at third base Sunday and has helped the Cubs weather injuries, first to corner infielder Jeimer Candelario (low back strain), and now Madrigal. Candelario, who has been on the 10-day IL since last Tuesday, was cleared for low impact activity, including glove work on Sunday. 

Reliever update

Alzolay was scheduled to play catch on Sunday, for the second day in a row. Fulmer said he underwent an MRI and was waiting on the results as of Sunday afternoon.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Illinois football is an ugly mess … and still good enough to win the Big Ten West
Cubs fall in 13 innings to Diamondbacks as NL wild-card race tightens
Ian Happ leads off as Cubs try something new vs. Diamondbacks
Polling Place: Here’s what you said is the No. 1 thing the Bears need to be better at in Week 2
Cubs’ three ninth-inning home runs too little, too late vs. Diamondbacks
Diving into the homestretch: Keys for the Cubs to finish the season strong
The Latest
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears sinking fast
Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay has the Bears falling deeper in a hole.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Sky interim head coach Emre Vatansever calls out to players during the first half of Game 2 against the Aces.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky coaching search tops offseason priorities
The team also has two of their starters, Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith, set to become free agents and four others hitting the market as reserved or restricted free agents.
By Annie Costabile
 
Martin Misiak (right) with Ethan Del Mastro.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks prospect Martin Misiak shows off versatility as globetrotting continues
Misiak was impressive during this weekend’s prospect tournament, demonstrating his array of skills and ability to play both center and wing. As he heads to another new team — the OHL’s Erie Otters — this season, his development seems to be on the right track.
By Ben Pope
 
Aces forward A’ja Wilson takes a shot over Sky forward Alanna Smith during the first half of Sunday’s playoff game. The Aces eliminated the Sky from the postseason.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky eliminated from playoffs after reigning champion Aces complete two-game sweep
Kahleah Copper finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. A’ja Wilson broke the Aces franchise postseason scoring record, previously set by coach Becky Hammon (35), finishing with 38 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.
By Annie Costabile
 
Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears
Three takeaways from the Bears’ loss to the Buccaneers
Breaking down Baker Mayfield’s passer rating, Cairo Santos’ field goals and the Bears becoming big underdogs Sunday:
By Patrick Finley
 