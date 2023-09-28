Cubs’ José Cuas, Drew Smyly becoming go-to relievers with traffic on the bases

ATLANTA – In Adbert Alzolay and Michael Fulmer’s absence, Cubs relievers have settled into new roles over the past couple weeks. With Alzolay expected to be activated on Friday for the Cubs’ final series of the regular season, against the Brewers, that experience could prove valuable. The stakes continue to rise as the Cubs try to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Side-armer José Cuas, who the Cubs acquired at the trade deadline, and lefty Drew Smyly, who was a starter for most of the year, have become manager David Ross’ go-tos when he needs to bring in a reliever with traffic on the bases.

He turned to both in such situations on Wednesday, in the Cubs’ 6-4 extra-innings loss. Both delivered.

Smyly replaced starter Jameson Taillon in the seventh inning after second baseman Nico Hoerner’s uncharacteristic throwing error sunk a potential double play. Smyly retired Michael Harris II, Sean Murphy and Kevin Pillar in order, on a ground out, strikeout and pop out.

“He was one of our better starters for a long time,” Taillon said of Smyly after the game. “And he goes down there as a veteran guy, and it probably would have been easy to shut it down or mentally check out. He really wants the ball in the big moments.”

In the ninth inning, setup man Mark Leiter Jr. made his first appearance in a week, after getting some time to recover from a nagging injury. After getting Matt Olson to pop out, Leiter fell behind 3-0 to Marcell Ozuna. Leiter put his fourth pitch too far over the plate, and Ozuna crushed it for a game-tying solo homer.

Leiter then gave up a double to Harris. That’s when Cuas took the mound, with the winning run standing on second.

Harris advanced to third on a wild pitch, raising the stakes that much more. But Cuas induced Murphy and Pillar to ground out, getting out of the jam and sending the game into extra-innings.

“I feel like I’m always bringing him in with real traffic and real moments, and he’s done nothing but answered the bell,” Ross said. “So he’s been great for us. Hopefully he continues to be that through the end of the season.”

Short bullpen

As much as relievers have responded to shifting roles, the strain put on the back end of the bullpen this year has been a theme for months. And the Cubs leaned on the bullpen again Thursday when Ross pulled starter Marcus Stroman after he allowed four runs, two of which were earned, in two innings.

The Cubs could use more high-leverage depth. When president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer looks back on the trade deadline and offseason before that, does he stand by his process?

“The deadline, we had a lot of factors that [made it so] there weren’t really arms that we felt like we could access at that time. And you look around, a lot of teams had the same challenge. It comes down to building up that depth, and I think you’re ultimately going to have to rely on player development. For a huge chunk of the season, that was effective. It hasn’t been effective of late. So I have to look at myself and say, what are we going to do differently for next year?”

40-70 club

The Cubs witnessed history on Wednesday when, in the 10th inning, Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. recorded his 70th stolen base of the season, creating the 40-70 club. He pulled the base out of the ground, and the Braves played a highlight video.

“The guy’s 70 and 40; he’s a really good player,” Ross said. “So, he deserves that.”

Said Cubs outfielder Ian Happ: “Super impressive season. Unbelievable what he’s been able to do.”

