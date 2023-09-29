The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Cubs activate closer Adbert Alzolay before final regular season series in Milwaukee

In a corresponding move, the team optioned reliever Keegan Thompson to the Arizona Complex League.

By  Maddie Lee
   
The Cubs reinstated closer Adbert Alzolay for their final push for a playoff spot. File photo.

MILWAUKEE – The Cubs activated closer Adbert Alzolay from the 15-day injured list on Friday, just in time for their final regular season series and last chance to keep their playoff hopes alive. 

In a corresponding move, the team optioned reliever Keegan Thompson to the Arizona Complex League. Alzolay had been sidelined by a strained right forearm for almost three weeks.

“Having him back helps us shorten the game, hopefully, which we haven’t been able to do a lot lately,” manager David Ross said. “And we’re getting one of our better arms back.”

The Cubs have been going with a sort of closer-by committee approach in Alzolay’s absence. Setup men Julian Merryweather and Mark Leiter Jr. have continued to pitch in high leverage – but Leiter was also down for about a week managing an injury of his own. Ross also called on José Cuas and Drew Smyly in late innings and situations with traffic on the bases. Rookie Daniel Palencia continued to gather experience in high-pressure situations. 

When the Cubs have been at their best this year, however, they’ve had a consistent trio of late-inning relievers – Alzolay, Leiter and Merryweather – from which Ross could work backward.

In Atlanta on Wednesday, Alzolay discussed how difficult it was to be sidelined in such a critical part of the Cubs’ playoff push.

“These last two weeks, especially like the last five days, have kind of gotten to me a little bit,” he said. “Just not being able to be out there and pitching. But at the same time, it’s just trying to keep the boys – in the dugout or in the bullpen – everyone together and keep cheering for the boys. That’s all I’ve been doing for these two weeks.”

