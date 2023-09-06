The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

One Cubs changeup-thrower to another: How Kyle Hendricks is impacting Jordan Wicks

Wicks held the Giants to two runs in 6 2⁄3 in the Cubs’ 8-2 win Wednesday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE One Cubs changeup-thrower to another: How Kyle Hendricks is impacting Jordan Wicks
Jordan Wicks #36 of the Chicago Cubs is doused with Gatorade by Daniel Palencia #48 after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jordan Wicks #36 of the Chicago Cubs is doused with Gatorade by Daniel Palencia #48 after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Getty

Left-hander Jordan Wicks thought it was a terrible idea to interrupt Kyle Hendricks’ warmups before his first spring training start coming out of the 2022 MLB lockout. But, Wicks told the Sun-Times, Cubs great Rick Sutcliffe insisted on introducing the two.

“Me and Kyle were actually joking about that the other day in the weight room,” Wicks said.

Now, the two are pitching one after another in the major-league rotation, the team’s oldest and youngest starter, trying to help carry the Cubs to their first playoff berth in three years. 

The Cubs were short in the rotation when they called up Wicks less than two weeks ago. Rookie right-hander Javier Assad was already filling in for an injured Marcus Stroman. And veteran lefty Drew Smyly’s stint out of the bullpen hadn’t fixed his struggles as a starter. The Cubs didn’t know exactly what they were going to get from Wicks when he made the jump to MLB, but it was worth a shot.

He’s been a stabilizing force since, in a defining stretch for the NL Wild Card race. 

“I’m not satisfied until we’re in the playoffs,” Wicks said after the Cubs’ 8-2 win against the Giants on Wednesday. 

In his third major-league game, Wicks held the Giants scoreless through the first six innings he pitched, finally surrendering two runs in the seventh inning. When he left the game with two outs in the seventh, the deepest start of his young career, the Wrigley Field faithful gave him a standing ovation. 

Wicks was the first Cubs rookie starter since Kyle Hendricks in 2014 to be credited with the win in his Wrigley Field debut. And with a three-game series sweep, the Cubs pushed the Giants to six games behind Chicago, which occupies the second NL Wild Card spot.

“He’s mature beyond his years,” Hendricks said to the Sun-Times. “... Seems like he’s already been here for like five years.”

The Cubs selected Wicks out of Kansas State with their first pick of the 2021 draft, No. 21 overall. He attended the draft in Colorado. And in the immediate aftermath of being selected, standing in front of a MLB Draft-branded backdrop with a Cubs jersey buttoned over his suit and purple tie, he talked about the impact being in the same organization as a pitcher like Hendricks could have on his career.

Hendricks has put together a long career, which includes an ERA title and World Series, with a command-control profile and a changeup as his signature pitch. 

“He’s a guy that you want your career to look like,” Wicks said. “You want to model it after him and the success he’s had.”

The pair got to know each other better in spring training this year. Wicks was in minor-league camp, and Hendricks was working back from a shoulder injury that had sidelined him for half the previous season. 

“He took the time every day to really talk to me about whatever I needed,” Wicks said, “which was awesome.” 

Hendricks downplayed his own selflessness, saying part of it was his rehab schedule. 

“It was good to hang out with him though,” Hendricks said. “I’m glad I had him.” 

They had good conversations about baseball, but also golf. Hendricks showed Wicks how he cuts his changeup.

“It blew my mind,” Wicks said. “I could not even comprehend it.”

After Wicks’ debut, when he retired 15 straight batters in Pittsburgh, an ever-humble Hendricks was just as complimentary of the rookie.

“The depth on the changeup, I mean, that thing just drops off the table,” Hendricks said. “So I’ve got to ask him, I need some tips on that change.”

Wrigley Field got its first look at that pitch, and four others, on Wednesday. As Wicks walked off the field to applause, he made sure to scan the stands and soak in the moment. 

“It was really special for me,” he said from the podium after the game.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs prospects Luke Little, Alexander Canario debut in 8-2 win vs. Giants
Mike Tauchman’s journey back to MLB has exceeded even his own expectations
Marcus Stroman’s bullpen goes well, but ‘he’s got a little ways to go’
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki feeling ‘really good,’ drives in three runs vs. Giants
Baseball by the numbers: Cubs have zeal for the steal
Justin Steele strengthens Cy Young case, gives Cubs boost in NL wild-card race
The Latest
Festivalgoers peruse booksellers’ stalls at the 2022 Printers Row Lit Fest, which attracts more than 100,000 visitors during the two-day event.
Books
Printers Row Lit Fest opens ‘portal into Chicago’s literary world’
The free two-day event will have over 100 booksellers, and more than 100,000 visitors are expected. It will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Swaysee Rankin, left, was dropped off at South Shore Hospital on Monday with multiple gunshot wounds. Three years ago, he saved the life of his close friend La’Mya Sparks, right, who was struck by a stray bullet.
News
Teen who saved 10-year-old’s life in South Chicago shooting in 2020 shot dead on Labor Day
Swaysee Rankin, 15, helped save the life of 10-year-old La’Mya Sparks in 2020. Six months later, Swaysee was hurt in a shooting near the scene of the previous attack.
By Allison Novelo
 
The national touring production of “Hamilton” arrives in Chicago on Sept 13 at the Nederlander Theatre.
Things to do in Chicago Sept. 7-13: The Mix
The Harris Fest: Music + Dance in the Park, the return of “Hamilton” and Taste of Chicago are among the highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Marisol_Berrios_01.jpg
Crime
West Side pastor killed by man she helped, police say. ‘A lot of people are in shock.’
The man is accused of breaking into Marisol Berrios’ apartment last weekend and beating and stabbing her, then taking her purse and fleeing in her sister’s car.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Same Day Cafe in the Logan Square neighborhood on August 18, 2023.
City Hall
Restaurant association offers alternative to eliminating sub-minimum wage for tipped workers
A new survey of 315 Chicago restaurant owners shows phasing out the sub-minimum wage over two years would have dire consequences for customers and employees:
By Fran Spielman
 