Cubs prospects Luke Little, Alexander Canario debut in 8-2 win vs. Giants

Cubs prospect Luke Little said he felt nervous when Triple-A Iowa hitting coach John Mallee told him to go to the manager’s office.

“I was a little scared when I got in there and the pitching coach [Ron Villone] came in and kind of joked with me a little bit,” said Little, who the Cubs called up on Wednesday from Iowa. “He said that ‘Tennessee was in a playoff race, and said that I got to go to the big leagues instead.’”

The Cubs designated veteran pitcher Shane Greene for assignment.

Little has played primarily out of the bullpen this year, sporting a 2.12 ERA across three minor-league levels, starting the season in High-A. The converted starter threw back-to-back games at Triple-A Iowa last week and adds another left-handed option to the bullpen.

“We’ll use him as needed, in the pockets that we identify in the game situation that calls for it,” manager David Ross said pregame before the Cubs’ 8-2 victor over the San Francisco Giants. “I think the main thing is he’s throwing the ball really well. We’ve been looking for a lefty for a while now.”

Ross said it’s “key” that the organization has developed Little to the point where he’s an option out of the bullpen. MLB Pipeline ranked the Cubs fourth in its midseason farm system rankings, with two pitchers — Cade Horton and Ben Brown — being top 100 prospects.

Little said he hasn’t had any conversations about his role on the major-league team but that he’s ready to help the Cubs, who currently hold the NL’s second Wild Card spot.

“It’s a little bit of an adjustment, but at the end of the day, I’ve got to go out and do my job as a baseball player,” Little said. “I’ve got to go throw to the best of my ability, and obviously, it’s intensified because we’re in a playoff race.”

Canario debuts

Outfield prospect Alexander Canario made his major-league debut against the Giants, the team that traded him and pitcher Caleb Kilian to the Cubs for Kris Bryant in 2021.

Canario had the second-most home runs in the minors last season (37). After recovering from offseason ankle and shoulder injuries, he hit eight home runs with a .276 batting average in Triple-A Iowa.

He worked a full count but struck out against Giants right-hander Camilo Doval in his first major league at-bat on 97.2 MPH cutter.

Ross said postgame: “We talked about the soft landings of getting a pitcher; I didn’t really do that for Alexander today, you know, facing the closer, that’s not the best softest landing I could give him, but he had a really good at-bat.”

Bullpen update

Closer Adbert Alzolay hasn’t pitched since Friday, and Ross said he’s dealing with a minor injury.

“Everybody’s dealing with something this time of the year, and you give guys days off, or you can try to rest and stay away from them,” Ross said. When guys are dealing with stuff, you’ve just got to give them a little bit of rest. Sometimes four days is better than 15.”

