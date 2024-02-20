Dansby Swanson: Challenges in first year with Cubs will ‘help shape me for things ahead’

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and Craig Counsell swapped thoughts about pick-offs at second base during the first full squad workout Monday. When a player has instincts like Swanson’s, Counsell wants to give them ownership over those types of plays.

“Dansby has a pedigree that his opinions count, and they matter, and they're good,” Counsell said. “And he also will have a back and forth with you. And that just makes you better too.”

Swanson is entering his second season with the Cubs. He made his mark in Year 1 of a seven-year, $177 million contract. But he came into camp this year familiar with his teammates, the coaching staff, Wrigley Field and the day game-heavy schedule.

“I feel like I learned a lot about myself,” Swanson said of his first year in Cubbie blue. “A lot of life things that happened that year too. It was definitely challenging in so many ways. But the only way to look at it is with a grateful heart. And that's what we've done. And it will make us better moving forward.”

A self-proclaimed homebody, Swanson was leaving his hometown club after six years in the organization. In April, his wife Mallory Swanson, star of the US Women’s National Soccer Team and the Chicago Red Stars, tore the patella tendon in her left knee. In July, Dansby Swanson was sidelined for over two weeks with a bruised heel, after missing only one game the previous three seasons combined.

He returned just in time to help the Cubs climb into playoff contention ahead of the trade deadline. But the team ultimately fell a game short of a postseason berth.

“This year, being able to know faces, know names, be able to have relationships with guys, and being able to laugh with one another, eat food with one another, and really just kind of build upon something that we didn't have last year,” he said of the new comfort level he has in camp this year.”

At Cubs Convention last month, Swanson lobbied for the Cubs to re-sign one of those teammates he got to know last season, Cody Bellinger. And Swanson reiterated Monday that “everybody loves Belli." But now that spring training has begun, he’s shifted his focus a bit.

“Pitching depth is huge for us this year,” he said. “I feel like we've really improved in that realm. I think so many times we forget that guys can get better. That's what we're in the business for us to continue to get better. And we’ve got a lot of guys that have great work ethics, and are really good at self reflecting, and aware of what they need to get better at.”

In his self-evaluation, Swanson sees areas where he feels he fell short, despite winning a gold glove and All-Star selection.

“I fought about as hard as I fought in a long time,” he said. “And I kind of see that as personal success in a certain way because it's going to help shape me for things ahead.”

Looking ahead to this year, Swanson may even be loosening up on his determination to play in all 162 regular season games.

“As [Counsell and I] continue to get familiar with one another, those conversations will be had,” Swanson said. “And just build that trust with one another. If there’s something he sees and he needs or wants to give me a day off, then I’ve got to trust that, not fight my way through the brick wall like I've done plenty of times before. But a lot of that just comes with experience and time together.”

On principle, Counsell isn’t against Swanson playing every day. But he also knows there are situations throughout a season that may call for a rest day.

“I know Dansby likes to play,” Counsell said. "And that's a great place to start from, is how I see it. And it's really hard to make decisions on that right now. Dansby’s the guy we want at shortstop. So let the season tell us that, and we know he's capable of it.”

Talking to Counsell, Swanson's come to the realization that he's the "old guy" in the clubhouse now. He celebrated his 30th birthday last week.

“I don’t have any more grays than I did before that,” he said, touching his hair. “My wife will point them out every so often. I heard your 30s are your best, so that’s what I’m going to embrace.”

