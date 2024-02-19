Chairman Tom Ricketts: Cubs are waiting for Cody Bellinger and agent Scott Boras to ‘engage’

MESA, Ariz. — Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts says he's just like everyone else when it comes to free agent Cody Bellinger.

"We're just waiting," Ricketts said Monday, the Cubs' first day of full squad workouts. "Waiting for whenever he and his agent are going to engage. And it could be anytime now, or it could be a few weeks, we'll just see where it goes.”

According to Ricketts, there have been discussions between the Cubs and Bellinger's camp.

"But it hasn't become a negotiation yet," he said. "So until they're ready to really negotiate, then there's not much we can do."

Bellinger is one of four top free agents represented by Boras who are still surveying the market. Reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, 2023 World Series winner Jordan Montgomery and four-time Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman also have yet to sign deals. Bellinger was NL Comeback Player of the Year in his season with the Cubs.

Ricketts is leaving negotiations up to president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.

“I don't talk to Scott," Ricketts said. "One of his signature moves is to go talk to the owner. But I think when you do that, you undermine the credibility of your general manager. And so inserting yourself into that negotiation, I don't think that helps. So I don't talk to him.”

