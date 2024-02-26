Cubs’ Dominic Smith, David Peralta working up to 2024 Cactus League debuts

MESA, Ariz. — First baseman Dominic Smith was ramping up for spring training while still going through free agency last month. In his first live batting practice, he took a swing and then couldn't grip the bat anymore.

An MRI showed a displacement of the hamate bone in his right hand.

“At that point, I had to get the surgery,” Smith said in a conversation with the Sun-Times. “Or else I could wait and let it heal, but the recovery process would be the same length and I would still have a chance of breaking it again. So I think the smartest thing to do was to have the surgery to get it taken out. And now I don't have to worry about breaking that bone specifically again.”

The Cubs signed Smith and outfielder David Peralta one after another last week to minor-league deals with invitations to major-league camp. They’re both veteran left-handed hitters who underwent surgeries this offseason.

“Who doesn't want to play for the Cubs?” Peralta said Monday. “ I've been watching this team and playing against this team for a long time. And the way to do stuff, that winning mentality, especially the great group of guys that have right now, of course I want to be part of that.”

Peralta said he’d been dealing with his left forearm injury since around All-Star break last year. He went from slashing .283/.323/.434 in the first half of the season to .231/.259/.319 in the second half.

“I'm a team player, and I'm not going to go down that easy,” Peralta said. “So I'm going to do the best I can to be out there to help my teammates. … When you’re hurt, it's hard to perform the way you want to. But now that I'm healthy, it's going to be different for me, it's going to be better.”

He expects to be cleared to DH in games around March 10.

Smith is also hoping to get into games soon.

“Everybody who I've talked to who have had this type of surgery all recovered between four to six weeks,” Smith said.

He’s at about week five. Hitting on the field and off a machine will be the next tests for him, before eventually progressing to live BP. He expects he’ll need between one and three live BP sessions to get his timing back before jumping into game action.

“I don't think it's too far off,” he said. “I think sometime hopefully next week I'm out there. So we'll see how it goes. I’ve just got to take it one day at a time and keep working.”

That swing in January pushed Smith to get the surgery, but he said his wrist had been bothering him since 2017.

“Being able to swing pain free – it's been a long time, so I can't wait,” he said.

Cody Bellinger’s signing makes both the outfield and first base position groups more crowded. But both Smith and Peralta spoke glowingly of the move.

“I've been knowing Belli since high school,” Smith said. “So to finally play on a team with him, it's going to be extremely fun. And I know what he meant to this ball club last year. I know what he meant to the city. So, to get a guy of that caliber back here means a lot. And it gives us just that extra bit of hunger, confidence, and just that extra bit of fire to go out there and perform and play hard and win ballgames.”

