Cubs’ Shota Imanaga had an even better first spring training start than the box score suggests

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Lefty Shota Imanaga didn’t quite achieve his goal for his first spring training start.

“My goal today was to not give up a home run,” he said through interpreter Edwin Stanberry. “And even though it happened, it was a good learning experience to try to figure out how that could end up being a single in front of left field.”

That lesson in and of itself will be valuable.

The Cubs aren’t evaluating Imanaga, or any of their players, off straight spring training results, good or bad. But in a successful first Cactus League game against the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch on Saturday, and first start in a Cubs uniform, Imanaga’s final line was deceptive.

He allowed three hits and three runs in 2 ⅓ innings.

“This is really just about Shota getting his ramp up started,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Let's just let him go pitch.”

Imanaga has faced major-league hitters before. Just last spring, he pitched for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic. But for the first time this spring, he’s building up for an MLB season.

The scouting report on Imanaga when he signed a four-year, $53 million deal with the Cubs this offseason was that he was a fly ball and strikeout pitcher with a full arsenal and a unique fastball. He would give up home runs, but he’d make up for it with swing-and-miss stuff.

Like any player transitioning to a league with a different baseball and a set of unique rules, Imanaga will have an adjustment period. But the Cubs saw an already established player with still unlocked potential.

All those elements bore out in Imanaga’s appearance Saturday.

He began his start with a pitch clock violation. But he didn’t make that mistake again.

“I want to start using it to my own advantage,” he said.

Imanaga made quick work of the Dodgers’ first three hitters. He induced Miguel Rojas and Will Smith to fly out. And he struck out seven-time All-Star Freddie Freeman on an outside fastball.

“That pitch I threw to Freddie Freeman to strike him out, I think it was a really good pitch,” Imanaga said, “and I want to continue to work on throwing pitches like that.”

The next inning, he got Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernández to put the ball on the ground. But, in a stroke of bad luck, both were singles. Muncy’s grounder made it through the right side of the infield. Hernández hit his to second baseman Nico Hoerner, who tried to throw out the lead runner. But Muncy beat the throw.

So, what might have been a solo home run from Andy Pages turned into a three-run shot.

Imanaga threw a fastball to the inner half of the plate, but it floated to about thigh height, right where Pages could do damage on it.

“I felt that the difference from Japan to the US is when to throw the fastball,” Imanaga said. “So, today, it was an 0-1 count, and I should have thrown the fastball a little higher, and I missed a little bit. So, it was just a good learning experience.”

Imanaga then struck out the next four batters he faced to get out of the inning and take the mound again for the first out of the third.

