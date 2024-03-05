What prospect Owen Caissie’s hot spring training bat means for his development

MESA, Ariz. – Even a year later, Cubs prospect Owen Caissie hasn’t quite found the words to describe the feeling. Caissie, who played for Team Canada last spring, was sitting in his car at a hotel for the World Baseball Classic when something clicked.

“It's like a mix of confidence and knowing that if I do my work, everything will just play out,” he said in a conversation with the Sun-Times. “And I'm not worried if I make it this year, next year, five years down the road, 10 years down the road. My time will come, and I'm pretty okay with that.”

Caissie is having the best spring training of any Cubs hitter. He entered Tuesday batting .529 with a pair of doubles, a home run and three walks.

Here, it’s appropriate to go down a list of caveats. Right now, pitchers are focused on their own work and not looking at scouting reports. It’s a small sample size of 17 at-bats. Spring training results don’t matter.

All that, however, doesn’t diminish the impression Caissie has made in the first couple weeks of spring training.

“Just trying to be myself and try to listen to all the guys and be a fly on the wall,” Caissie said. “Just really try and showcase myself because I know I really don't have a shot to make the team right now.”

That was a conversation he had with the coaching staff at the beginning of camp. Caissie, 21, received a major-league spring training invitation. But he’s with the team for the experience, not to fight for an opening day roster spot.

“It’s the kind of camp you want for your first major-league camp, where there isn't a lot of that expectation on you,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Just go out and do those things like listen, learn, and then prove to yourself that you belong on the field with everybody.”

Caissie is entering just his fourth professional season. San Diego selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft, out of Notre Dame High School in Burlington, Ontario. But before he could play a game for the organization, the Padres traded him to the Cubs as part of the trade for pitcher Yu Darvish that December.

Caissie was still a teenager at the time, but the Cubs saw promise in his powerful left-handed swing and 6-foot-3 frame.

Months later, the Cubs acquired an even taller outfield prospect from the Yankees, Kevin Alcántara, in the Anthony Rizzo trade. Manager Craig Counsell on Tuesday tied together their development paths.

“They don’t get to who they are as players the same way, but the similar part is they’re both tall kids,” he said. “That's a real thing in baseball. One, there's a lot of potential from that, but it's also harder.

“The baseball swing is harder for tall people. There's advantages to it, but it also makes it harder. And so, there's a pretty good history of it just taking a little longer. And having to be patient in that way is something important for both Owen and Kevin.”

Alcántara – the Cubs’ No. 6 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline – spent most of last season in High-A South Bend last season but finished with five games in Double-A Tennessee.

Caissie, No. 3, spent the whole season in Double-A. He set career highs in walks (76) and slugging percentage (.519).

“He's clearly very prepared at the plate when it comes to his approach,” assistant general manager Jared Banner said. “He's worked on that very diligently over the last couple years, and it's beginning to bear fruit. He's getting himself very good pitches to hit, and he's not missing them.”

When Caissie looks back at his last two years of development, he sees the most growth in his mindset.

“Finding a bit of peace and really just trying to be the best I can be every day,” he said. “And if it doesn't work, it doesn't work. And I get to go back to the ballpark the next day.”

