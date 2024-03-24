Cubs will face Dodgers in Japan to open 2025 season: report

The Cubs reportedly have been selected to open the 2025 regular season in Japan — 25 years after their last visit.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cubs and Dodgers were privately informed they will meet in Tokyo. The report added the Cubs will return to Arizona and open the domestic season on the West Coast before returning to Chicago.

The Cubs opened the 2000 season with a two-game series against the Mets at the Tokyo Dome, and then had a three-day break before playing six games at St. Louis and Cincinnati before returning to Chicago.

Cubs new left-hander Shota Imanga, a native of Japan, said he heard the report on the news but preferred to discuss the upcoming season.

Imanga, however, did recall the Mariners and Athletics opening the 2019 season in Tokyo.

Yusei Kikuchi made his major league debut for the Mariners in the second game, “and it was very memorable,” Imanga said. “And for fans in Japan watching games here, with the time zone differences, it would be an honor to play.”

Imanga, meanwhile, was delighted to learn he will start the Cubs’ April 1 home opener against the Rockies.

“I’m very honored to do it,” Imanga said through a translator.

History with Hendricks

Pitcher Kyle Hendricks is the lone player who has spent every spring training at Sloan Park since the facility opened in 2014.

Early in his career, Hendricks often performed morning yoga exercises on the deck of the second floor with Christine Schwan. And on the final day of spring training in 2019, Hendricks agreed to a contract extension that stretched to five years and $70 million.

Hendricks preferred to focus on the upcoming season but found it curious that he enters the 2024 season with prospect hype somewhat similar to what he encountered 10 years ago with the likes of Javier Baez and Kris Bryant.

“It’s pretty cool, and I’m lucky to still be around to see the cycle now,” Hendricks said. “To see some of these young guys, the prospects, the older guys we brought in as leaders. There are a lot of similarities to those years, and it’s really cool for me to watch these young guys. There are a lot of x-factors with these young guys.”

Hendricks was pulled in the second but returned in the third and was charged with two runs despite allowing seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Hendricks is scheduled to start the second game Saturday at Texas.

Decisions, decisions

Monday marks the first day the clock for players placed on the 10-day injured list starts, and the Cubs must make a decision on infielder Nick Madrigal (hamstring) by Thursday morning.

Madrigal started at third base and went hitless in three at-bats. He slowed down on two grounders, presumably as a precautionary measure.

“I think there still is a health question,” manager Craig Counsell said before the game.

“And we’ve just got to figure out where we want to go with that, how aggressive we want to be.”

A source indicated the Cubs could prefer to have Madigral at full strength, and getting him consistent at-bats while on a minor-league rehab assignment would provide that scenario.

Left fielder Ian Happ (hamstring) is expected to return to the lineup Monday against the Cardinals, although his health could dictate whether he can play the field or be relegated to designated hitter duties.

Cubs 9, Mariners 9

The Cubs rallied for six runs in the eighth inning and settled for a 9-9 tie with the Mariners before a crowd of 11,059 at Peoria Sports Complex. First baseman Michael Busch smacked a home run off the batter’s eye in center field in the fifth. Miguel Amaya started the eight-inning rally with an RBI double, and Owen Caissie, one of the Cubs’ top prospects, called the inning with a three-run home run.

• Alexander Canario didn’t help his chances as a backup center fielder as he misplayed a fly by Luke Raley that was generously ruled a triple in the fourth.

• Left-hander Luke Little, who is competing for one of the last spots in the bullpen, overcame some duress after allowing a single to Mitch Garner to lead off the seventh. Little calmly induced Cal Raleigh to ground into a double play and retired Mitch Haniger on a grounder to short to complete an eight-pitch inning.

• On deck: Cardinals at Cubs. 3:05 p.m. Monday, Mesa, Marquee, 670-AM, Steven Matz vs. Jordan Wicks.