Despite their failure, the ’69 Cubs still dominate top 10 of franchise’s 50 best players

The Sun-Times’ initial ranking of the top 50 players in Cubs history in 2010 was notable for one particularly ignominious distinction: There were more players from the 1969 team that spectacularly collapsed in September and failed to make the playoffs (seven) than players from the 1907-08 teams that had won the Cubs’ only World Series in the modern era (six).

In fact, four of the top seven players on that initial list were ’69 Cubs: Ernie Banks (No. 1), Billy Williams (No. 2), Fergie Jenkins (No. 4) and Ron Santo (No. 7). Only three players from the 1907-08 World Series winners were even in the top 40: Mordecai ‘‘Three-Finger’’ Brown (No. 6), Ed Reulbach (No. 16) and Frank Chance (No. 27).

The 2016 Cubs team that ended the longest championship drought in North American sports history (108 years) has helped balance that inequity. The addition of seven players from the 2016 championship team — Anthony Rizzo (No. 14), Kris Bryant (No. 19), Jon Lester (No. 33), Javy Baez (No. 39), Jake Arrieta (No. 41), Kyle Hendricks (No. 47) and Kyle Schwarber (No. 49) — increased the number of World Series-ring winners among the top 50 players in Cubs history to 13.

But this revised list didn’t change the top 10, and the impact of the ’69 Cubs remains strong, with Banks, Williams, Jenkins, Santo, Don Kessinger (No. 37) and Glenn Beckert (No. 38) still represented.

Why is that? While winning the World Series — especially one as significant as 2016 — carries a premium, most of those players did not have the staying power of Cubs from previous eras. Only Rizzo (1,308 regular-season games, 19th) ranks among the top 50 in franchise history in games played. Bryant (833, 53rd), Baez (815, 55th) and Schwarber (551, 100th) were gone by 2022.

Hendricks is the only player still with the Cubs. His 246 regular-season starts rank 13th on the Cubs’ all-time list. But Lester (171) is 31st. Arrieta (148) is tied for 39th. They, too, were gone by 2022.

Even in the big picture, the Cubs of yesteryear were better. Among the World Series-winning Cubs, only Lester is likely to eventually get serious Hall of Fame consideration. Those ’69 Cubs now have four Hall of Famers: Banks, Williams, Santo and Jenkins. And, to this day, even without a World Series ring, there’s only one ‘‘Mr. Cub.’’

1. ERNIE BANKS

Hall of Fame: 1977

All-Star teams: 11

With a deceptive home-run stroke and a perpetually sunny disposition, Banks’ well-earned title of ‘‘Mr. Cub’’ will last forever. His 512 career HRs were tied for eighth on the all-time list (with Eddie Mathews) and his 1,636 RBI ranked 11th when he retired in 1971. In 1955-60, Banks led the majors with 248 HRs — more than Mickey Mantle, Mathews, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron. Hit 40 or more HRs five times. Broke the all-time record for HRs by a shortstop with 44 in 1955, then hit 47 in 1958 — a mark that stood until Alex Rodriguez hit 52 in a steroid-laced 2001 season. Won MVP awards in 1958 and 1959 for fifth-place teams. Set a big-league record with five grand slams in 1955. Gold Glove shortstop in 1960.

2. BILLY WILLIAMS

LF (1959-74)

Hall of Fame: 1987

All-Star teams: 6

The best all-around hitter in Cubs history, Williams averaged .298 with 29 HRs and 98 RBI during his 13 full seasons with the Cubs. Only Hank Aaron had more RBI in the NL in that span, and only Aaron, Willie McCovey and Willie Mays had more HRs. Two-time runner-up for NL MVP — in 1970 (.322, 42 HRs, 129 RBI, 205 hits, 137 runs) and 1972 (.333, 37 HRs, 122 RBI), when he won the batting title and was three HRs and three RBI shy of the Triple Crown. Played in an NL-record 1,117 consecutive games in 1963-70, still sixth on MLB’s all-time list.

3. RYNE SANDBERG

2B (1982-94, 1996-97)

Hall of Fame: 2005

All-Star teams: 10

The NL MVP in 1984 (.314, 19 HRs, 84 RBI), Sandberg set the major-league record for HRs by a second baseman with 277 and was a nine-time Gold Glove winner who set big-league marks for consecutive errorless games for a second baseman (123 in 1990) and career fielding percentage (989). Led the NL in triples (19 in 1984), homers (40 in 1990) and runs scored (1984, 1989, 1990). Had 54 stolen bases in 1985. Twice drove in 100 runs.

4. FERGIE JENKINS

P (1966-73, 1982-83)

Hall of Fame: 1991

All-Star teams: 3

Staff ace whose streak of six consecutive 20-win seasons (127-84) was the foundation of the glorious but heartbreaking surge under Leo Durocher. Jenkins won the 1971 NL Cy Young Award, when he was 24-13 with a 2.77 ERA, and he also had six HRs, seven doubles and 20 RBI that season. He was the NL Cy Young Award runner-up in 1967 (20-13, 2.80) and was third in 1970 (22-16, 3.39) and 1972 (20-12, 3.20). Jenkins had 267 complete games, leading the NL four times.

5. GABBY HARTNETT

C (1932-40)

Hall of Fame: 1955

All-Star teams: 6

The NL MVP in 1935 (.344, 13 HRs, 91 RBI), Hartnett was MLB’s all-time leader among catchers in career HRs (236), RBI (1,179), hits (1,912), doubles (396) and games played (1,990) when he retired in 1941. Set big-league mark for catchers with 37 HRs and 122 RBI in 1930. As player-manager in 1938, he hit the ‘‘Homer in the Gloamin’ ’’ in the ninth inning that leapfrogged the Cubs past the Pirates with five games to go.

6. MORDECAI “THREE-FINGER” BROWN

P (1904-12)

Hall of Fame: 1949

All-Star teams: N/A

Acquired in a trade with the Cardinals after going 9-13 as a 26-year-old rookie in 1903, Brown blossomed into one of the best pitchers in baseball history with the Cubs. In 1906-11, Brown was 127-44 with a 1.42 ERA as the Cubs won four pennants and two World Series. He went 26-6 with a 1.04 ERA in 1906 — the second-lowest single-season ERA in baseball history. Brown went 3-0 with no runs allowed in 20 innings as the Cubs won World Series championships in 1907 and 1908.

7. RON SANTO

3B (1960-73)

Hall of Fame: 2012

All-Star teams: 9

During his 14-year Cubs career, Santo ranked fourth in baseball in RBI (1,290), eighth in HRs (337), seventh in hits (2,171) and third in walks (1,071) and set a big-league record by leading the league in assists seven consecutive seasons (1962-68). Fourth in MVP voting in 1967 (.300, 31 HRs, 98 RBI). Fifth in 1969 (.289, 23 HRs, 123 RBI). In 1964, Santo led the league in triples (13) and walks (86) and was sixth in home runs (30) and second in RBI (114). Hit .282 with an .871 OPS with runners in scoring position with the Cubs.

8. SAMMY SOSA

RF (1991-2004)

Hall of Fame: Not likely

All-Star teams: 7

The Cubs’ all-time leader in home runs with 545, Sosa is the only player in baseball history to hit 60 or more homers three times: 1998 (66), 1999 (63) and 2001 (64). Won the NL MVP award in 1998, when he had 66 HRs and 158 RBI to lead the Cubs to the playoffs. Statistically, he challenges Banks for the top spot. But while Sosa denied using performance-enhancing drugs, convincing circumstantial evidence that he did bumped him down to No. 8.

9. PHIL CAVARRETTA

1B (1934-53)

All-Star teams: 4

At 18 and just months out of nearby Lane Tech, Cavarretta homered to beat the Reds 1-0 at Wrigley Field in 1934. He then helped the Cubs win the pennant in 1935, hitting .275 with 82 RBI. NL MVP in 1945, when he won the batting title (.355) to lead the Cubs to the pennant. Hit .462 in the 1938 Series and .423 in the 1945 Series. Ranks sixth in Cubs history — behind five Hall of Famers — with 1,953 games played.

10. HACK WILSON

CF (1926-31)

Hall of Fame: 1979

All-Star teams: N/A

A fledgling big-leaguer who was demoted to the minor leagues by Giants manager John McGraw in 1925, Wilson blossomed into a superstar after the Cubs claimed him off waivers in 1926. In five full seasons with the Cubs (1926-30), Wilson hit .331 and averaged 35 home runs and 142 RBI. Only Babe Ruth hit more home runs and only Lou Gehrig had more RBI in that span. In 1930, Wilson had one of the most dominant seasons in baseball history, hitting .356 with an NL-record 56 home runs and 191 RBI — a major-league record that still stands today.

11. CHARLIE ROOT

P (1926-41)

Still the Cubs’ all-time leader in career victories with 201, Root pitched on four pennant-winning teams (1929, 1932, 1935 and 1938). He led the National League in victories in 1927 (26-15). Served up Babe Ruth’s legendary ‘‘called shot’’ home run in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series at Wrigley Field.

12. STAN HACK

3B (1932-47)

All-Star teams: 5

Overshadowed by Ron Santo among all-time Cubs greats, Hack was an outstanding fielder who is one of seven third basemen in baseball history (minimum 1,000 games) with a career .300 batting average (.301). He is fourth all-time among third basemen with a .394 on-base percentage and sixth in runs scored (1,239). Hack played on four Cubs pennant-winning teams and hit .348 (24-for-69) in four World Series.

13. BILLY HERMAN

2B (1931-41)

Hall of Fame: 1975

All-Star teams: 7

One of the best No. 2 hitters in baseball, Herman hit .309 in 11-plus seasons with the Cubs and played on pennant-winning teams in 1932, 1935 and 1938. In 1935, he led the Cubs to the pennant when he hit .341 with an NL-best 227 hits and 57 doubles. His NL record of 466 putouts by a second baseman in 1933 still stands. Herman and Billy Williams are the only players in Cubs history with three 200-hit seasons (1932, 1935, 1936).

14. ANTHONY RIZZO

1B (2012-21)

All-Star teams: 3

The heart and soul of the Cubs’ glorious rebuild, he played on teams that went 61-101 and finished in last place (2012) and 103-58 and won the World Series (2016). Finished fourth in MVP voting in 2015 (.278, 31 HRs, 101 RBI) and 2016 (.292, 32 HRs, 109 RBI). In six seasons from 2014 to 2019, Rizzo averaged 30 HRs and 99 RBI, with a .901 OPS. Hit .360 with a 1.084 OPS in the World Series. Won four Gold Gloves.

15. MARK GRACE

1B (1988-2000)

All-Star teams: 3

A career .308 hitter who won four Gold Gloves in 13 seasons with the Cubs, Grace’s 2,201 hits are the fifth-most in franchise history. He had more hits (1,754) and doubles (364) than any player in baseball in the decade of the 1990s. Grace hit .319 with runners on base and .402 with the bases loaded. He hit .647 (11-for-17) in the 1989 NL Championship Series against the Giants, including three doubles, a triple and a home run for a 1.799 OPS.

16. BRUCE SUTTER

RP (1976-80)

Hall of Fame: 2006

All-Star teams: 4

Signed as a free agent in 1971, Sutter became a sensation as a dominant closer with his split-finger fastball. In 1977-80, Sutter had 123 saves with a 2.33 ERA and 421 strikeouts in 409 2/3 innings. He won the Cy Young Award in 1979, when he led the NL with 37 saves and had a 2.22 ERA and 0.977 WHIP. Contrary to today’s one-inning closers, Sutter pitched two or more innings for 59 of his 133 saves with the Cubs, including three or more innings for 10 of them.

17. ED REULBACH

P (1905-13)

All-Star teams: N/A

‘‘Big Ed’’ (he was 6-1 and 190 pounds) was 136-65 in nine seasons with the Cubs, but he was never better than in the glorious run of three consecutive pennants and two World Series in 1906 (19-4, 1.65 ERA), 1907 (17-4, 1.69) and 1908 (24-7, 2.03). Pitched a one-hitter in Game 2 of the 1906 Series against the White Sox.

18. ANDRE DAWSON

RF (1987-92)

Hall of Fame: 2010

All-Star teams: 5

Signed with the Cubs as a free agent in 1987 — offering a ‘‘blank check’’ that GM Dallas Green filled in with $500,000 — and had one of the best seasons in Cubs history. Dawson hit a league-leading 49 HRs — the most by a Cubs hitter since Hack Wilson hit 56 in 1930 — and drove in a league-leading 137 runs to win the NL MVP award. In six seasons with the Cubs, Dawson averaged 29 HRs and 98 RBI.

19. KRIS BRYANT

3B/OF (2015-21)

All-Star teams: 4

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 draft, Bryant fast-tracked to the big leagues and fueled the Cubs’ run to the 2016 World Series. He won NL Rookie of the Year in 2015 (26 HRs, 99 RBI in 151 games) and NL MVP in 2016 (39 HRs, 102 RBI, .939 OPS). Hit 25 or more home runs in five of six full seasons with the team. Injuries affected his production, but Bryant still hit 29 HRs with a .946 OPS in 2017, when he finished seventh in MVP voting, and 31 HRs with a .903 OPS in 2019.

20. ARAMIS RAMIREZ

3B (2003-11)

All-Star teams: 2

Acquired by GM Jim Hendry near the trade deadline in 2003, Ramirez provided the spark the third-place Cubs needed with 15 HRs and 39 RBI in the final 63 games. The Cubs went 38-15 down the stretch to win the NL Central. In seven full seasons after that, Ramirez hit .295 and averaged 28 HRs and 98 RBI as the Cubs made two more playoff appearances (2007-08).

21. DERREK LEE

1B (2004-10)

All-Star teams: 2

Signing with the Cubs after helping tear their hearts out in the NLCS in 2003, Lee was even better for them than he was against them. In six full seasons, he hit .304 and averaged 27 HRs and 86 RBI. That included a monster season in 2005 in which he led the NL with a .335 average. He also had 46 HRs (second in the league) and 107 RBI (seventh) and finished third in the NL MVP voting that season.

22. RIGGS STEPHENSON

LF (1926-34)

The Cubs acquired the good-hit/no-field Stephenson in a trade in 1926 after the Indians had demoted him to the minor leagues. He played on two pennant winners — hitting .362 in 1929 and .324 in 1932 — and hit .378 (14-for-37) in two World Series. Stephenson’s .336 batting average with the Cubs is second to Bill Madlock’s for the best among modern-era players.

23. JIM ‘‘HIPPO’’ VAUGHN

P (1913-21)

All-Star teams: N/A

An underachieving, sub-.500 pitcher demoted to the minor leagues by the Senators, the 6-4 left-hander became a five-time 20-game winner after the Cubs acquired him in a trade in 1913 (151-105, 2.33 ERA in nine seasons). Lost 1-0 to Babe Ruth in the 1918 World Series. Lost the famous ‘‘double no-hitter’’ to Fred Toney and the Reds in 1917 when he allowed two hits in the 10th inning, including Jim Thorpe’s RBI infield single that gave the Reds a 1-0 victory.

24. GUY BUSH

RHP (1923-34)

The right-hander is fourth on the Cubs’ all-time victories list (152-101) and pitched on pennant-winning teams in 1929 (18-7, 3.66) and 1932 (19-11, 3.21). Beat the Athletics 3-1 in Game 3 of the 1929 World Series. After being traded to the Pirates in 1935, Bush allowed Babe Ruth’s final two home runs — Nos. 713 and 714.

25. KIKI CUYLER

OF (1928-35)

Hall of Fame: 1968

All-Star teams: 1

Hit .325 in eight seasons with the Cubs, including .360 with 102 RBI and a league-leading 43 stolen bases in 1929 and .355 with 17 triples, 134 RBI and a league-leading 37 stolen bases in 1930. Homered in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series, two innings before Babe Ruth’s ‘‘called shot.’’

26. GREG MADDUX

P (1986-92, 2004-06)

Hall of Fame: 2014

All-Star teams: 2

A second-round draft pick in 1984, Maddux blossomed into a star in 1988, when he went 18-8 with a 3.18 ERA. In 1988-92, he led all NL pitchers in victories (87-57, 3.01 ERA). He won the NL Cy Young Award in 1992, when he went 20-11 with a 2.18 ERA and earned the third of his 18 career Gold Gloves. Signed with the Braves in free agency in 1992, with Cubs GM Larry Himes claiming it was about money and Maddux’s agent, Scott Boras, saying it was for a better chance to win the World Series.

27. HANK SAUER

LF (1949-55)

All-Star teams: 2

The hard-hitting Sauer won the National League MVP award in 1952, when he led the league with 37 HRs and 121 RBI on a .500 team (77-77). Hit 30-plus HRs four times and had 100-plus RBI three times in seven seasons in which the Cubs averaged a 66-87 record and never finished higher than fifth place in the eight-team NL.

28. BILL NICHOLSON

RF (1939-48)

All-Star teams: 5

‘‘Swish’’ led the National League in HRs (29) and RBI (128) in 1943, when he finished third in MVP voting, and again in 1944 (33 HRs, 122 RBI), when he finished second in MVP voting by one vote to Cardinals shortstop Marty Marion. Nicholson’s 134 HRs in five seasons in 1940-44 were the most in the NL.

29. FRANK CHANCE

1B/MGR (1898-1912)

Hall of Fame: 1946

All-Star teams: N/A

Earned the nickname ‘‘The Peerless Leader’’ as he guided the Cubs to four pennants in five seasons in 1906-10, winning back-to-back World Series in 1907-08. Hit .300 or better four times. Hit .421 (8-for-19) in the 1908 World Series. His 67 stolen bases in 1903 and 402 career stolen bases are still all-time Cubs marks. The Cubs went 768-389 (.664) in his eight seasons as manager, the best winning percentage in franchise history.

30. LEE SMITH

RP (1980-87)

Hall of Fame: 2019

All-Star teams: 2

Intimidating closer who still holds the franchise record with 180 career saves. His 162 saves in 1983-87 were the most in baseball. Second player in big-league history (after Royals reliever Dan Quisenberry) to have four consecutive 30-save seasons (33-33-31-36 in 1984-87). Smith was 46-for-51 in save opportunities in 1982-83, including an NL-leading 29 with a 1.65 ERA in 1983.

31. LON WARNEKE

P (1930-36)

All-Star teams: 3

A three-time 20-game winner in a four-year span in 1932-35, Warneke led the Cubs to the 1932 pennant at 23, when he was 22-6 with an NL-best 2.37 ERA and was runner-up to Phillies outfielder Chuck Klein for the NL MVP award. He went 2-0 with a 0.54 ERA in the 1935 World Series against the Tigers — the Cubs’ only victories — winning 3-0 in Game 1 and 3-1 in Game 5 to stave off elimination.

32. CAP ANSON

1B/3B/C/MGR (1876-97)

Hall of Fame: 1939

All-Star teams: N/A

One of the greatest players of the 19th century, ‘‘Captain’’ Adrian Anson is the Cubs’ all-time leader in average (.339), hits (3,081), runs (1,711), RBI (1,879) and doubles (530). As manager in 1879-97, Anson was known for his integrity, dignity and commanding presence, helping to steer baseball to prominence in its infancy. He was referred to as ‘‘the greatest man in the history of baseball’’ upon his death in 1922.

33. JON LESTER

P (2015-20)

All-Star teams: 2

A free-agent signee in 2014 — considered by many the best in Chicago history, along with the Blackhawks’ Marian Hossa — Lester provided legitimacy and leadership that affected the rebuild far beyond his 77-44 record. Not a coincidence that the Cubs were 346-464 (.427) in the five seasons before Lester arrived and 471-339 (.581) in the five seasons after he arrived. Second in NL Cy Young voting in 2016 (19-5, 2.44). Also an All-Star in 2018 (18-6, 3.32).

34. RICK SUTCLIFFE

P (1984-91)

All-Star teams: 2

Acquired in June 1984 for Joe Carter in a trade with the Indians, Sutcliffe accelerated the Cubs’ magnificent run to their first playoff appearance since 1945, going 16-1 with a 2.69 ERA to win the NL Cy Young Award. Also went 18-10 with a 3.68 ERA in 1987, when he was the Cy Young runner-up, and 16-11 with a 3.66 ERA in 1989, when the Cubs won the NL Central.

35. ANDY PAFKO

OF (1943-51)

All-Star teams: 5

‘‘Handy Andy’’ hit .298 with 12 triples, 12 HRs and 110 RBI in 1945 — finishing fourth in MVP voting behind teammate Phil Cavarretta — when the Cubs won the NL pennant. Had 26 HRs and 101 RBI in 1948 and 36 HRs (second in the NL) and 92 RBI in 1950.

36. CLAUDE PASSEAU

P (1939-47)

All-Star teams: 5

The big right-hander went 17-9 with a 2.46 ERA and a league-best five shutouts for the 1945 NL champions, then threw a one-hitter against the Tigers in Game 3 of the World Series, allowing only a second-inning single to Rudy York in a 3-0 victory. Went 124-94 with a 2.96 ERA in nine seasons with the Cubs.

37. DON KESSINGER

SS (1964-75)

All-Star teams: 6

Switch-hitting shortstop was a two-time Gold Glove winner and primary leadoff hitter who was a model of consistency. After coming up in June 1965, Kessinger played in 1,172 of the Cubs’ 1,241 games (94.4%) through the 1974 season. Went 6-for-6 (including 4-for-4 against Steve Carlton) and scored the tying and winning runs in a 7-6 victory against the Cardinals in 1971.

38. GLENN BECKERT

2B (1965-73)

All-Star teams: 4

Steady second baseman hit .283 in nine seasons (1965-73), the second-highest for a second baseman in that span behind Rod Carew (.316). Hit .342 to finish second behind Joe Torre for the 1971 NL batting title, tied for the highest average for a second baseman since 1930. Toughest batter to strike out in baseball in 1967, 1968, 1969 and 1972. Hit .294 and won a Gold Glove in 1968.

39. JAVY BAEZ

SS (2014-21)

All-Star teams: 1

Sparkplug who made his mark with clutch hitting and a quick-tag maneuver on stolen-base attempts at second base. Homered to beat the Giants 1-0 in Game 1 of the 2016 NLDS and in Game 7 of the World Series against the Indians. In between, he was co-MVP of the 2016 NLCS after he hit .318 with four doubles and five RBI against the Dodgers. NL MVP runner-up in 2018, when he hit .290 with 34 HRs and a league-leading 111 RBI.

40. GROVER CLEVELAND ALEXANDER

P (1918-26)

Hall of Fame: 1938

All-Star teams: N/A

Though rarely as dominant as he was as a three-time 30-game winner with the Phillies because of maladies he suffered while serving in World War I in 1918, ‘‘Old Pete’’ still went 128-83 with a 2.84 ERA in nine seasons with the Cubs, including 27-14 with an NL-leading 1.19 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 1920.

41. JAKE ARRIETA

P (2013-2017, 2021)

All-Star teams: 1

A sub-.500 pitcher with the Orioles (20-25, 5.46 ERA), Arrieta almost magically transformed into a star after being traded to the Cubs in 2013, going 54-21 with a 2.52 ERA in his first four seasons. Won the NL Cy Young Award in 2015 (22-6, 1.77 ERA) with the best second half in baseball history, going 11-0 with a 0.41 ERA in his last 12 starts. Pitched two no-hitters, beating the Dodgers 2-0 in 2015 and the Reds 16-0 in 2016.

42. BILL MADLOCK

3B (1974-76)

All-Star teams: 1

Acquired in a trade with the Rangers for Fergie Jenkins in 1974, Madlock led the NL in batting with a .354 average in 1975, the highest average for a Cub since 1945. Won a second batting title in 1976 (.339), going 4-for-4 on the final day of the season to edge Ken Griffey Sr., but was traded to the Giants for Bobby Murcer after three seasons in Chicago.

43. BILL LEE

P (1934-43, 1947)

All-Star teams: 2

Right-hander led the Cubs to the 1938 pennant (22-9, 2.66 ERA). He led the NL in wins, ERA and shutouts (nine) and was runner-up to Reds catcher Ernie Lombardi for MVP. Went 20-6 with a 2.96 ERA for the Cubs’ 1935 pennant winner. Lee was 139-123 with a 3.51 ERA in 11 seasons with the Cubs.

44. BILL BUCKNER

1B (1977-84)

All-Star teams: 1

Popular, heart-and-soul leader who battled through injuries to hit .300 or better four times in seven full seasons with the Cubs, including an NL-leading .324 in 1980. Hit .306 with 105 RBI in 1982, when he hit .330 with runners in scoring position. Toughest batter to strike out in 1980 (18 strikeouts in 578 at-bats) and 1982 (26 strikeouts in 657 at-bats).

45. CARLOS ZAMBRANO

P (2001-11)

All-Star teams: 3

Headstrong right-hander was 125-81 (.607) with a 3.60 ERA in 11 seasons with the Cubs. Finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting in 2004 (16-8, 2.75 ERA), 2006 (16-7, 3.41) and 2007 (18-13,

3.95). Pitched a no-hitter against the Astros in 2008, the first Cubs no-hitter since Milt Pappas in 1972. Hit 23 of his 24 career home runs — tied for seventh among pitchers on the all-time list — with the Cubs.

46. RICK REUSCHEL

P (1972-81, 1983-84)

All-Star teams: 1

A fifth starter on Leo Durocher’s 1972 team (10-8, 2.93 ERA), ‘‘Big Daddy’’ worked quickly and efficiently and developed into an ace who won 135 games for the Cubs, the eighth-most in franchise history. Sparked the Cubs into contention in 1977 (20-10, 2.79, third in Cy Young voting) and 1979 (18-12, 3.62).

47. KYLE HENDRICKS

P (2014-)

Acquired from the Rangers in 2012 for Ryan Dempster, ‘‘The Professor’’ has been effective in every role — from No. 5 starter to open the 2016 season to Opening Day starter in 2020-22. Went 16-8 with an NL-best 2.18 ERA in 2016, finishing third in NL Cy Young Award voting. In 2021, the Cubs were 18-14 (.563) when he started and 53-77 (.408) when he didn’t.

48. KERRY WOOD

P (1998-2008)

All-Star teams: 2

The fourth pick of the 1995 draft, Wood was a sensation in 1998, when he tied the all-time big-league record with 20 strikeouts against the Astros at age 20 in his fifth big-league start. He struggled with injuries after his first season and went 80-68 with a 3.67 ERA as a Cub, but he led the NL in strikeouts in 2003 (266) and saved 34 games in 2008.

49. KYLE SCHWARBER

LF/C (2015-20)

The fourth overall pick of the 2014 draft, the 6-0, 235-pound Schwarber became a fan favorite for his prodigious HRs and postseason heroics. Hit 30, 26 and 38 HRs in 2017-19. Hit five HRs and drove in eight runs in 27 at-bats in the 2015 playoffs. After missing most of the 2016 season with an injury, he hit .412 (7-for-17) in the World Series.

50. ORVAL OVERALL

P (1906-10, 1913)

All-Star teams: NA

A sub-.500 pitcher with the Reds (22-28, 3.15 ERA), Overall was acquired in a trade at midseason in 1906 and went 86-43 with a 1.94 ERA in six seasons with the Cubs, winning pennants in 1906 (12-3, 1.88), 1907 (23-7, 1.68), 1908 (15-11, 1.02) and 1910 (12-6, 2.68). His three-hit shutout clinched the 1908 World Series, the Cubs’ last Series championship until 2016.