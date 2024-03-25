The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 25, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

The ’84 Cubs full confidence in Rick Sutcliffe

‘‘You did what we weren’t able to do,’’ Sutcliffe remembers Ron Santo saying to him soon after clinching the NL East. ‘‘These Cub fans deserve to be in the playoffs.’’

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE The ’84 Cubs full confidence in Rick Sutcliffe
Cubs players, left to right, Ron Cey, Rick Sutcliffe, Jody Davis, Ryne Sandberg and Leon Durham celebrate after the Cubs clinched the National League Eastern Division championship on Sept. 25, 1984.

Cubs players, left to right, Ron Cey, Rick Sutcliffe, Jody Davis, Ryne Sandberg and Leon Durham celebrate after the Cubs clinched the National League Eastern Division championship on Sept. 25, 1984.

Gene J. Puskar/AP

Rick Sutcliffe remembers walking down to the bullpen at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh and spotting a family of four in Cubs gear holding a sign that said 39 years of suffering were enough.

‘‘I had no clue,’’ he said, thinking back to Sept. 24, 1984. ‘‘I didn’t read the paper.’’

Sutcliffe had joined the Cubs via trade in June of that year. And he wouldn’t find out that the sign was a reference to the Cubs’ 39-year playoff drought until after his pregame bullpen session, when he carried on a tradition he learned from Don Drysdale. After warming up, Sutcliffe always would find a kid to give the ball to.

He called over the father and son from earlier, handed the kid the ball and asked the dad about their sign.

Against the Pirates that night, the Cubs had a chance to etch their names into Chicago sports history. With a victory, they would clinch the National League East and a playoff berth.

Caught up on the historical significance of the game, Sutcliffe turned to the kid and told him, ‘‘You might want to hold on to that ball.’’

The Cubs were so confident in Sutcliffe finishing the game that closer Lee Smith said he never even warmed up. He had pitched the day before, and manager Jim Frey was trying to give him a day off.

‘‘And I’m like, ‘Hey, man, I’m with the Cubs. We haven’t been in the World Series for 100 years,’ ’’ Smith recalled. ‘‘ ‘Put me in, I don’t care.’ ’’

That wouldn’t be necessary.

Sutcliffe was cruising. By the time he reached the ninth inning, he only had allowed two hits, both to Joe Orsulak. The Cubs led 4-1.

‘‘People don’t know, [but] I told Sutcliffe when we went out there for the bottom of the ninth that I wanted to catch out No. 3,’’ catcher Jody Davis said.

In other words, the last out had to be a strikeout.

Of course, Orsulak’s turn in the batting order came up with two outs.

Sutcliffe jumped ahead in the count, getting Orsulak to chase a slider for strike two. Then he and Davis had the rest of the at-bat mapped out in their heads. Sutcliffe would throw a fastball outside to set up a slider for another whiff.

‘‘I throw that fastball about a foot outside,’’ Sutcliffe said, ‘‘and that freaking umpire ...’’

He rung up Orsulak. Game over.

‘‘The party was on,’’ Davis said.

In the bullpen, the relievers had a bet going on who was going to get onto the field first for the celebration.

‘‘They were making a bet that I’m going to be the last guy to show,’’ Smith said.

He beat the bullpen catcher, who was collecting all the gear the pitchers had abandoned in their excitement.

The Cubs carried the celebration from the field into the clubhouse. They then were ushered back out the tunnel to watch the videoboard at Three Rivers Stadium, which played a feed of the celebration back in Wrigleyville.

‘‘It was just a giant street party,’’ Davis said. ‘‘I’ll never forget the party that they’re having in the streets at Wrigley. And, of course, for us, it’s Monday night in Pittsburgh. There’s nothing open.

‘‘We didn’t get invited to our own party.’’

Sutcliffe’s favorite part came days later, when the team got back to the Wrigley Field clubhouse. He said the team was greeted by Cubs legends Billy Williams, Ernie Banks, Fergie Jenkins and Ron Santo.

Santo grabbed hold of Sutcliffe and, with tears in his eyes, thanked him.

‘‘You did what we weren’t able to do,’’ Sutcliffe remembers Santo saying. ‘‘These Cub fans deserve to be in the playoffs.’’

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Despite their failure, the ’69 Cubs still dominate top 10 of franchise’s 50 best players
Trip back in time to 1984 reveals plenty of great memories, but ultimate heartbreak, for Cubs fans
The Cubs’ ‘Sandberg Game’ started an amazing run
Cubs took their time building the 1984 division champs
Cubs will face Dodgers in Japan to open 2025 season: report
Cubs’ relievers plan to put to work lessons from last season’s fade
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, March 25, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
DavidvanDyck.jpg
Obituaries
David van Dyck dies at 76; former Sun-Times journalist was ‘gold standard’ of sportswriters
David van Dyck was one of the most respected sportswriters in Chicago. He had a gift of getting to know behind-the-scenes people who tipped him to scoops and gave his reporting depth. He later worked for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
By Violet Miller
 
CPD-03.JPG
Crime
Police search for three men in Harlem Irving Plaza jewelry store robbery
Norridge police responded to Zevar Jewelers about 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of three men smashing glass display cases and stealing items, police said. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Democratic primary candidates for Cook County state’s attorney Clayton Harris III and Eileen O’Neill Burke campaign on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
City mail vote slices Burke lead over Harris to less than half a percentage point in state’s attorney’s race
More mail-in ballots were counted Sunday, leaving 2,015 votes separating Harris and Burke. The two were separated by 4,771 votes after Saturday’s count. Burke is leading Harris 50.19% to 49.81% overall.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Northwestern v UConn
College Sports
UConn ends Northwestern’s NCAA Tournament run, Boo Buie’s career with Wildcats
Buie finished with nine points, shooting 2-for-15 from the field and going 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.
By Annie Costabile
 