Your guide to Wrigley Field for the 2024 Chicago Cubs season

With the 2024 Major League Baseball season getting into full swing, fans are looking for the team to bounce back after the Cubs narrowly missed the postseason last year.

The Cubs host the Colorado Rockies at 1:20 p.m. Monday at Wrigley Field for the team's home opener. For this game, Saturday games and other special occasions, fans can enter the ballpark two hours before the first pitch, rather than the usual 90 minutes.

The Cubs have a new manager, Craig Counsell, who was lured away from the Milwaukee Brewers, with a record-breaking five-year, $40 million contract. Outfielder Cody Bellinger returns to the Cubs, and for his debut in the MLB, Shota Imanaga is expected to take the mound for the home opener.

As the Cubs kick off the season, here’s what you need to know before heading to Wrigley Field.

What does it cost to see a game?

Tickets for Monday’s game range from $59 to $277 plus service fees and are still available on the Cubs’ website. Other games start at $9.

Can I bring a bag?

Wrigley Field does not permit backpacks, coolers and other bags larger than 16-by-16-by-8 inches, excluding medical bags and diaper bags accompanying guests with little ones. The ballpark does not provide luggage storage.

What can I bring?

Attendees can pack snacks in a small, disposable bag and drinks in sealed plastic bottles — but glass bottles and thermoses must stay behind. Fans can bring non-professional-grade video cameras for personal use.

Where are some family-friendly areas at the ballpark?

Baby-changing stations are located in most restrooms, as well as the Advocate Health Care first aid station, situated behind home plate on the main concourse. A lactation pod can be found inside the Gallagher Way Gate, and the first aid station also has a nursing room for mothers.

Can I place sports bets?

Fans can now place bets at DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field, at the corner of Addison Street and Sheffield Avenue, which previously operated solely as a bar and restaurant. The sportsbook features a 2,000-square-foot video display, seating for 300 and 32 self-service betting kiosks.

What’s new on the menu?

Wrigley Field added a self-service market near Section 133, where fans can grab snacks and beverages.

In addition to hot dogs and peanuts — and even Garrett popcorn — here are some of the new food options at the ballpark:

The Chimichurri Tri-Tip Sandwich is a new menu item at Wrigley Field. Courtesy of the Chicago Cubs

Chimichurri Tri-Tip Sandwich: Ancho-rubbed tri-tip steak, chimichurri sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, charred red pepper rings and fresh arugula served on ciabatta bread.

Chicken Quesadilla: Ancho-citrus chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, mild cheddar, pickled jalapenos, served in a soft flour tortilla with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

Braised Chicken Tinga Nachos: Chicken cooked in a smoky tomato sauce with traditional Mexican spices, available only at Platform 14.

Chori-Soy and Roasted Corn Nachos: A blend of vegan protein, fire-roasted corn, jalapenos, onions and cilantro sauteed in a chorizo spice blend, available only at Platform 14.

The Chicken Quesadilla is served in a soft flour tortilla with chipotle ranch dipping sauce. Courtesy of the Chicago Cubs

What’s the best way to get to Wrigley Field?

The CTA Red Line takes fans to the Wrigley Field Addison stop. CTA Bus #152 (Addison) and CTA Bus #22 (Clark) also go by the ballpark.

The Cubs offer free remote parking at 3900 N. Rockwell St. for night and weekend games. There is a free shuttle to and from Wrigley Field, with the drop-off location on Irving Park Road between Clark Street and Seminary Avenue.

Drivers can book parking in advance through the reservations app SpotHero.com. For Monday’s game, parking prices on the site range from $75 to $150 plus service fees for six hours. Wrigley Field also added new electric vehicle charging stations to the Toyota Camry Lot, 1126 W. Grace St.

What will the weather be like on Opening Day?

It'll be a chilly and possibly soggy afternoon; the high is expected to be 44 degrees, with an 80% of rain, mostly after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph, from the northeast are in the forecast.

Fans who can’t make it to Wrigley Field can watch the game on the Marquee Sports Network or listen at AM 670 The Score, TUDN WRTO 1200 AM. At Cubs.com, fans can find up-to-date information on the scores.

