Cubs to recall reliever Keegan Thompson, Craig Counsell reveals on the radio

SEATTLE – The Cubs are recalling reliever Keegan Thompson on Friday, manager Craig Counsell said on 670 The Score.

The team optioned reliever José Cuas to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, according to the transaction page. Cuas has allowed eight runs over the course of five appearances this year. His worst outing came against the Padres on Monday, when he was charged with four runs in ⅓ of an inning.

“Every year, bullpens and figuring out what’s going on with them is a little bit of a process,” Counsell said on the Parkins & Spiegel Show. “And unfortunately, Jose struggled to start the season, so Keegan gets an opportunity.”

Thompson had a rough first outing to begin the Triple-A season, issuing two walks and surrendering three runs in one inning. But since then, he’s only allowed one hit and no runs in three games. He recorded four or more outs in each of those appearances.