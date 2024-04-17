The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Cubs make series of roster moves to help short bullpen before series finale against the Diamondbacks

The Cubs optioned Daniel Palencia and Luke Little and brought up Hayden Wesneski and Colten Brewer.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Hayden Wesneski

The Cubs recalled Hayden Wesneski in a series of roster moves Wednesday in Arizona. File photo.

AP Photos

PHOENIX – The Cubs made a series of roster moves to shore up their pitching depth Wednesday after playing back-to-back games that went into extra innings.

The team announced they optioned relievers Daniel Palencia and Luke Little. They recalled right-hander Hayden Wesneski and selected Colten Brewer’s contract from Triple-A Iowa. To make room on the 40-man roster for Brewer, the Cubs transferred reliever Julian Merryweather (rib stress fracture) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day.

“We just need innings for the game today,” manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday before the series finale against the Diamondbacks. “Both teams, you saw, are making moves. So, we have to have able pitchers today, and really just through the weekend here.”

The Cubs are also expected to activate right-handed starter Jameson Taillon (strained back) from the 15-day IL on Thursday and make a corresponding move.

Closer Adbert Alzolay, setup man Héctor Neris, high-leverage reliever Mark Leiter Jr. and middle-inning reliever Yency Almonte have all pitched in three of the Cubs’ last four games. Multi-inning reliever Keegan Thompson threw 29 pitches in two high-stress innings Monday. Veteran lefty Drew Smyly’s brief appearance Tuesday was his second outing in as many nights.

So, it was important for the Cubs to bring up a couple pitchers who could give much of the rest of the bullpen a bit of a break.

