The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 29, 2024
MLB Sports Cubs

MLB uniforms will be modified after complaints from players

“This has been entirely a Nike issue,” a memo from the union to players read. “At its core, what has happened here is that Nike was innovating something that didn’t need to be innovated.”

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE MLB uniforms will be modified after complaints from players
The Cubs' Michael Busch (29) celebrates after scoring on a single by Matt Mervis against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Boston.

MLB will update its new Nike uniforms, which have been severely criticized by players.

Michael Dwyer/AP

Major League Baseball plans to modify its Nike uniforms by the start of the 2025 season following complaints this spring from players and fans, according to a report from ESPN.

The changes will include restoring larger lettering on the nameplates and correcting for mismatched gray tops and bottoms, pants that are sometimes see-through and fabric that looks different when players sweat. The changes were detailed in a memo distributed to players by the MLB Players Association on Sunday and will take affect by the beginning of 2025.

The report says the memo blamed Nike and its new performance-focused Vapor Premier uniform. The union declined comment to The Associated Press.

“This has been entirely a Nike issue,” the memo to players read. “At its core, what has happened here is that Nike was innovating something that didn’t need to be innovated.”

The union said Fanatics, which manufactures the Nike-designed uniforms, was not to blame. The memo said Fanatics “recognizes the vital importance of soliciting Player feedback, obtaining Player buy-in and not being afraid to have difficult conversations about jerseys or trading cards. Our hope is that, moving forward, Nike will take a similar approach.”

Related

Next Up In MLB
Cubs put lefty Jordan Wicks on 15-day IL in another early hit to the rotation
How Hayden Wesneski is syncing up his delivery, providing silver lining for short-handed Cubs
Tommy Pham is quickly adapting to White Sox' clubhouse
White Sox complete sweep behind Erick Fedde's 'gutsy' performance
White Sox' Andrew Benintendi caps career night with walk-off home run
White Sox offense need Eloy Jimenez's recent surge to continue: 'He's starting to slug'
The Latest
Iza Redlinski holds a bouquet of garlic mustard, an invasive plant she picked out of Red Gate Woods in the Cook County Forest Preserves on April 25, 2024.
Suburban Chicago
Cook County Forest Preserves is launching a $10 million makeover of Palos Preserves
Officials say the project is the biggest ecological restoration project ever for the preserves.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
SOLITARY-041924_5.jpgJoseph Moore, an apprentice at Restore Justice who advocates for the abolishment of solitary confinement, stands in the middle of an alley in the 300 block of West Erie Street in River North, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moore spent 15 months in solitary confinement while serving a 60-year prison sentence. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Politics
Solitary confinement in Illinois prisons violates human rights, Chicago lawyers group says
“Prisons exist to punish and rehabilitate people — not to torture and destroy them,” says the report from the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, which found that hundreds of people are kept in solitary confinement at any one time across the state.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
My_Next_Guest_with_David_Letterman_and_John_Mulaney_n_00_27_15_19RC.jpg
Movies and TV
John Mulaney returns to St. Ignatius for playful, sometimes poignant David Letterman chat
The Chicago native and his fellow master of sarcasm teamed up for an especially entertaining edition of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”
By Richard Roeper
 
cpd-0110.jpg
Crime
Woman shot, prompting SWAT response in South Shore
The alleged gunman fled into a nearby building and a SWAT team responded, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
fotw05-01-24walleyeheidecke.jpg
Outdoors
Personal-best walleye comes from Heidecke Lake
Dave Strobel caught and released his personal-best walleye Thursday at Heidecke Lake.
By Dale Bowman
 