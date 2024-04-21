The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Kyle Hendricks struggles again in Cubs' loss to Marlins

Hendricks allowed four runs in four innings, lowering his ERA from 12.71 to 12.00.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Kyle Hendricks struggles again in Cubs' loss to Marlins
Kyle Hendricks allowed four runs in four innings.

Kyle Hendricks allowed four runs in four innings on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Griffin Quinn/Getty

Sunday was Kyle Hendricks’ best start of the year.

It still wasn’t too good.

Hendricks went four innings and allowed four runs in the Cubs’ 6-3 loss to the lowly Marlins to split the four-game series. In the second, Jesus Sanchez hit a 460-foot home run off Hendricks that landed over the center field batter’s eye. Then in the fourth, Miami scored three more times.

Hendricks was gone to start the fifth without getting a third chance at the Miami lineup. And if it comes time to decide whether Hendricks will continue getting chances in the rotation, his past accomplishments will only go so far.

“You have to look at it as, what are the current needs of the Cubs right now?” manager Craig Counsell said before the game. “That’s how we have to look at it. That’s the right way to look at it, and then work as hard as we can to get Kyle rolling at the same time.”

This isn’t the first time Hendricks has struggled in the opening month of the season. In 2022, he had a 5.47 ERA in five March/April starts. A year earlier, Hendricks had a 7.54 ERA in March/April.

The Cubs hope Hendricks recovers again from a tough start, though this March/April has been even more difficult. Sanchez’s homer, which left his bat at 113 mph, was the eighth Hendricks has given up through just 21 innings. By the fourth, the Marlins seemed to have figured out Hendricks, swinging aggressively to get four hits.

By allowing four runs in four innings, Hendricks did lower his ERA, but it went from 12.71 to 12.00.

Adding to the mystery is that this is Hendricks, the last remaining member of the 2016 World Series and someone who’s earned plenty of respect around the Cubs. At least he showed some glimpses Sunday, striking out the side in the third.

“I just think it feels harder to explain, to figure out, sometimes, when a guy’s been good for this long,” Counsell said. “That’s when it’s a little bit harder to figure out. The puzzle seems a little harder. I don’t know about heavier. I understand what Kyle’s meant to this organization. Most of all, I respect his track record of what he’s accomplished.”

Hendricks and the Cubs will keep looking for the fixes. They can’t use any injury as a crutch - he’s healthy - so they hope the answer is out there.

“We always tell the story after the player gets better of how we figured it out. That’s generally what we do,” Counsell said. “We’re searching, we’re searching, searching and Kyle’s doing the same thing. We’re certainly implementing some of those suggestions and then some of those things we’re trying and those are things you hope will make us better.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay out of closer role for now but vows to get it back; 'I was built for it,' he says
Ian Happ, Cubs playing it safe with tight hamstring
Four-run sixth inning powers Cubs to doubleheader split vs. Marlins
Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay's struggles continue after fourth blown save
Jameson Taillon allows one run in season debut as Cubs beat Marlins
Jed Hoyer hopes resiliency is a hallmark for Cubs
The Latest
Adbert Alzolay
Cubs
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay out of closer role for now but vows to get it back; 'I was built for it,' he says
Asked before Sunday’s series finale against the Marlins if Alzolay is his closer, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said, “I don’t think today he would be.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
Andrew Davis (pictured in 2020) served as Lyric Opera of Chicago music director from 2000 to 2021.
Music
Andrew Davis, longtime Lyric Opera music director, dies at 80
British conductor, who led nearly 700 Lyric performances of 62 operas, died in Chicago from leukemia.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs v Arizona Diamondbacks
Cubs
Ian Happ, Cubs playing it safe with tight hamstring
Happ probably could’ve started Sunday’s series finale with the Marlins. The risk, however, wasn’t worth the reward.
By Brian Sandalow
 
IMG_0624.jpeg
Columnists
Playing in the high school marching band makes you 'part of something bigger'
Morgan Park High School trumpeters riff on the most popular brass instrument.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Leonas Putrius
News
Eco-friendly burials a 'grassroots movement' on the rise
About 60% of people are interested in exploring green funeral options, more than ever before.
By David Struett
 