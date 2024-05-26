Cubs and Cardinals series finale Sunday delayed by storms and tornado warning

ST. LOUIS — The second weather delay of the series pushed back the start time for the Cubs and Cardinals’ game Sunday.
At the originally scheduled game time, 6:10 p.m. CT, a tornado warning was in effect over Busch Stadium, lightning flashed overhead, and rain pelted the field and ran off the tarp in rivers. Minutes later, hail began to fall.
The teams did not immediately announce a new start time for the game, which was scheduled to be on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball.
The Cubs and Cardinals had already postponed one game this weekend, rescheduling Friday’s game as part of a split doubleheader on July 13.
The Latest
Sueños organizers delayed the start of Day 2, and the Maxwell Street Market closed early on Sunday because of the rain.
Rather than applaud the Clark Phenomenon, some are questioning it.
The set, scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Grant Park, was canceled due to issues on both sides, organizers said.
Ramos has struck out only four times in 38 plate appearances and is seeing an average of 3.342 pitches per trip to the plate.
Richard M. Sherman, who, along with his brother, fueled Disney music charm in movies and songs, dies at 95
Sherman, together with his late brother Robert, won two Academy Awards for Walt Disney’s 1964 smash “Mary Poppins” — best score and best song, “Chim Chim Cher-ee.”