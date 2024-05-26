The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Cubs and Cardinals series finale Sunday delayed by storms and tornado warning

The ESPN Sunday Night Baseball game was originally set to begin at 6:10 p.m.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Cubs Cardinals Baseball

Members of the Busch Stadium grounds crew place a tarp over the field as weather threatens the scheduled start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs Sunday, May 26, 2024, in St. Louis.

Jeff Roberson/AP Photos

ST. LOUIS — The second weather delay of the series pushed back the start time for the Cubs and Cardinals’ game Sunday.

At the originally scheduled game time, 6:10 p.m. CT, a tornado warning was in effect over Busch Stadium, lightning flashed overhead, and rain pelted the field and ran off the tarp in rivers. Minutes later, hail began to fall.

The teams did not immediately announce a new start time for the game, which was scheduled to be on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball.

The Cubs and Cardinals had already postponed one game this weekend, rescheduling Friday’s game as part of a split doubleheader on July 13.

