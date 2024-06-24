Injury notebook: Cubs managing Mark Leiter Jr.'s forearm, pausing Yency Almonte's rehab

SAN FRANCISCO – Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr. is in his second full season as a high-leverage reliever. And last year presented a lesson on how to manage 162 games in that role.

“Saying something now, instead of just continuing to go out there and try to battle through things,” Leiter said Monday of what he’s learned. “I think the hardest thing is just knowing, as a relief pitcher, what’s too much and what’s normal.”

The Cubs put Leiter on the 15-day injured list (strained right forearm) Sunday before their game against the Mets. Manager Craig Counsell said that night that he hoped Leiter would only need a minimum stay on the IL.

“My forearm wasn’t really responding the same way that it had been,” Leiter said. “Each time, recovering a little less and less. So just needed to let it settle down for a few days.”

Almonte paused

The Cubs are seeking another opinion on reliever Yency Almonte‘s right shoulder injury to “figure out why we’re getting stuck here,” Counsell said.

Almonte got through his live batting practice session last Tuesday but was symptomatic.

“We have to find out whether medically there’s something we have to address,” Counsell said, “or we just have to take a different path on the rehab.”

This and that