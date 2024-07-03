The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs right to dismiss comparison to last season – their current situation is thornier

The Cubs entered Wednesday five and a half games back of the last NL Wild Card spot.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs right to dismiss comparison to last season – their current situation is thornier
Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 31: Cody Bellinger #24 and manager Craig Counsell #30 of the Chicago Cubs look on against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field on May 31, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. File photo.

Michael Reaves/Getty

Cubs players have avoided comparing this year to last, despite a similar ride from good first month, to extended funk, to pre-trade deadline urgency.

“I’ve just kind of been solely focused on what’s going on in the now, just focusing on where my feet are in the moment,” said left-hander Justin Steele, who has ridden that mentality to a 1.80 ERA in his last seven starts. “I haven’t really thought about last season too much.”

As much as it sounds like cliche and deflection, the Cubs’ dismissal of the question has merit. The Cubs’ situation is thornier now than it was this time last year.

Last season, the Cubs were built to compete within a weak division but had tradable contracts on the books as a backup plan. So, when the team was making its pre-deadline push, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer had two viable options in front of him. He just had to commit when the time came.

This year, even though Hoyer has left open the possibility that the Cubs could trade away major-league talent, the question becomes, which players would the team be willing to part with that would also inspire a good return?

Relievers are always a commodity at the deadline, but the Cubs bullpen has been ravaged by the injury bug. Players like Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ, who are under contract through 2026, have no-trade clauses. Trade rumors about second baseman Nico Hoerner have swirled, but would the Cubs really want to break up the up-the-middle foundation they’ve built?

Outfielder Cody Bellinger was the constant topic of trade rumors last season, when he was on a one-year deal. But his current contract would be much harder to trade. He has the power of choice in a three-year, $80 million deal that includes opt-outs after the first and second years.

“It feels like it’s a little different this year,” Bellinger said. “... Last year there was some good communication [with Hoyer.] It kinda was understood where we were all at. And I expect the same this year if it does come to that.”

The trade deadline would be much more straightforward for the Cubs, who entered their game against the Phillies on Wednesday five and a half games out of the last NL Wild Card spot, if they could go on a run to reposition themselves as contenders looking to add.

To do that, of course, the Cubs (39-47) would have to break out of the cycle they’ve been stuck in for the last two months.

While last season ended in disappointment, can the team’s comeback from 10 games under .500 to a bonafide contender at the trade deadline inform the Cubs’ efforts now?

“You’ve got to take into consideration the different situation we’re in right now,” Suzuki said through interpreter Toy Matsushita. “And a lot of the guys are in different grooves. But we’re just trying to find ways to get the win. We’re still searching for what’s going to make us click. And I know we’re going to find it.”

So, no, there may not be any lessons to carry over. Last year, Bellinger returned from the IL in mid-June and went on an offensive tear, hitting .338 with a .937 OPS over the next three months. And the inexperienced bullpen settled into roles and a groove. There may have been some secret sauce to go with those two trends, but they had a large hand in the mid-season turnaround.

Now, while the Cubs are expecting a “significant” group of pitchers back after the All-Star break, that’s still weeks away. And no offensive savior is waiting in the wings.

The Cubs have had plenty of internal conversations about how to get out of their rut. Manager Craig Counsell has made some tweaks to the lineup. The rotation has continued to perform, but a lack of situational hitting and bullpen depth continues to sink the Cubs series after series.

So, the Cubs keep searching for something to disrupt the pattern. Answers won’t be found in 2023. If they were hiding there, the team would have already found them.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs outmatched by short-handed Phillies as opposing team-building philosophies face off
Cubs expecting 'a significant group coming back' from IL after All-Star break
Is Cubs’ July really all-important or has the ship already sailed?
Cubs' rubber match with first-place Brewers takes hell of a turn in 7-run inning off Kyle Hendricks
Counsell: Cubs don't need more fiery displays — they just need to hit
Fiery Cubs beat Brewers 5-3. Some emotion can't hurt at this point, can it?
The Latest
Heartland Animal Shelter
News
Wheeling animal shelter honors sanitation worker who helped save 101 pets when shelter flooded
Tony Maticic was doing his rounds when he saw about 2 feet of water cascading out the door of the Heartland Animal Shelter. His quick action helped save the lives of 101 dogs and cats.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 
"Savor After Hours."
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago July 4-10: The Mix
‘Savor After Hours,’ the African/Caribbean International Festival of Life, the Chicago Craft Beer Fest and Keith Urban in concert at NASCAR Chicago are among the highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
The margherita pizza at Middle Brow Bungalow, is topped with fresh mozzarella and herbs.&nbsp;| Brian Rich/Sun-Times
Taste
Bungalow by Middle Brow pizzeria in Logan Square makes NYTimes' list for best pizza places in U.S.
The Times also highlighted Bungalow’s home-made wine in a story earlier this year.
By Stefano Esposito
 
JACK -IN- THE -BOX -- 0003A.132.jpg
Food and Restaurants
Jack in the Box is back in the box — fast-food chain returning to Chicago area starting next year
The San Diego-based chain is planning to open eight 24-hour restaurants in the city and suburbs in 2025 and 2026. One will be near Midway Airport, and the rest in the suburbs.
By Layla Brown-Clark
 
Alec Martinez
Blackhawks
Alec Martinez hoping to 'give back to the game' after signing with Blackhawks
The veteran defenseman finds himself on a rebuilding team for the first time in his lengthy career, and he intends to pass on the lessons he once learned from early-2010s Kings like Rob Scuderi, Matt Greene, Willie Mitchell and Robyn Regehr.
By Ben Pope
 