Shota Imanaga adds another quality start to All-Star bid, but Cubs fall to Phillies

Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga had one last chance to make his case for an All-Star selection in his rookie season. And in the 5-3 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday, he logged his 10th quality start of the season.

Imanaga held the Phillies to three runs, all on a pair of homers, and had eight strikeouts in six innings. But after tying up the game in the seventh inning with back-to-back base hits from Michael Busch and Cody Bellinger, the Cubs let things slip away in the eighth.

Imanaga is the only Cubs player making the most compelling case for an All-Star selection. MLB announced the starters Wednesday, which were decided by two phases of fan voting. No Cubs made the cut.

Pitchers and reserves are scheduled to be announced Sunday. Those spots are determined through the player ballot and commissioner’s office selections.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” manager Craig Counsell said of Imanaga’s campaign. “They really do, and he’s pitched really, really well. He’s been fun to watch pitch. Maybe there’s two starts where he’s struggled, but other than that, it’s been really strong performances, and that’s certainly All-Star-worthy.”

Imanaga’s 4% walk rate was the best among qualified National League pitchers when he finished his outing Wednesday. And though his ERA rose to 3.16, it was still good for a top-10 mark in the league.

“I think he’s got a really good shot,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “He’s done some really good things this year, in his first half of a season. From a personality standpoint, I think the world would love to see Shota on a big stage. He’s such a fun guy, and he pitches well; he’s a competitor.”

PCA plays through

Rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong held his left hand by his side after the game, the open gash on his thumb swollen and bloody.

Asked if the injury to his throwing hand would keep him out, he said, “No, I don’t plan on it.”

Crow-Armstrong remained in the game after he stole third base in the fourth inning and found his hand under Phillies third baseman Whit Merrifield’s cleat. He had driven in both of the Cubs’ runs at that point, on a pair of doubles against starter Zack Wheeler.

“To drive in two runs against Wheeler, get a couple hits the first time you see him, that’s pretty impressive,” said Ian Happ, who scored on both of Crow-Armstrong’s doubles. “He was all over it, and flying around out there in center, too. Staying in the game after getting his hand gashed open, those are impressive things, to keep playing hard.”

The Phillies’ game-winning, two-run rally in the eighth included three singles — one of which a diving Crow-Armstrong barely missed — and a sacrifice fly, taking advantage of a passed ball from catcher Miguel Amaya. The sac fly set up what would have been a close play at the plate, but the Phillies knew Crow-Armstrong was playing hurt and took the chance. His throw flew wide.

Almonte faces decision

Reliever Yency Almonte was mulling whether to address the strain in his right shoulder with physical therapy or surgery as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Counsell. Almonte had a second opinion Tuesday.

“Yency didn’t get great news in terms of continuing throwing,” Counsell said.

In the meantime, as Almonte weighs his options, he will be shut down from throwing.

After landing on the injured list in mid-May, Almonte advanced all the way to throwing live batting practice. But continued symptoms prompted the second opinion.

