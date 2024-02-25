The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Cody Bellinger returning to Cubs

Per report, Bellinger agrees to three-year, $80 million deal

By  Sun-Times staff
   
It took the entire offseason and almost two weeks into spring training, but the Cubs and Cody Bellinger have finally come together on a deal.

The center fielder and first baseman who earned National League Comeback Player of the Year honors after batting .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBI last season agreed to a three-year, $80 million deal early Sunday to return to the Cubs, per an ESPN report.

Bellinger will receive opt-outs after the first and second years of the agreement. He will receive a $30 million in 2024, $30 million in 2025 if he doesn't opt out after the first year and $20 million in 2026 if he doesn't opt out after the second year.

Bellinger was named NL Rookie of the Year with the Dodgers in 2017 and MVP in 2019, then batted .239, .165 and .201 from 2020-22, combing to hit 41 home runs in those three seasons after hitting 47 in 2019.

Bellinger, who is represented by agent Scott Boras, came to the Cubs on a $17.5 million deal and opted out of a $25 million option for 2024. As the offseason lingered into spring training, the market for Bellinger was limited, keeping the door open for a return to the Cubs, where Bellinger enjoyed playing.

The Cubs’ Cody Bellinger celebrating a hit against the Brewers.

Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs celebrates a go-ahead RBI single during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2023 in Chicago.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

