The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Lifestyles

Dear Abby: I feel weird in the skimpy clothes my husband likes me to wear

Man encourages his wife to show more skin in public, but revealing outfits aren’t her style.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: I feel weird in the skimpy clothes my husband likes me to wear
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_500.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My husband wants me to wear more revealing clothing. I've always enjoyed dressing attractively, and have never felt behind the times or like a frump, but I do have my opinion about what is appropriate. For example, if I'm wearing leggings, I wear a long top to cover my bum. My outfits are attractive and not ultra-conservative by any means, but I'm not a crop top, low-cut, skin-tight kind of gal.

I want to be attractive to my husband, but I am growing really annoyed by his pestering me to wear things in public that make me feel like I'm oversharing. He says he's a guy and he would know if it's inappropriate. I conceded a few times, but it just felt showy and uncomfortable. Your thoughts? — STINGY WITH THE GOODS IN MAINE

DEAR STINGY: My thought is: Do nothing that makes you feel self-conscious. Your husband may be a "guy" and think he knows what is appropriate attire, but the "bottom" line is that YOU must be comfortable and not feel embarrassed by what you are showing when you are out in public.

DEAR ABBY: My wife has immersed herself in politics to the extreme. She believes the other side is wrong no matter what. We are in the same political party, but I don't paint as broad a brush as she does on various issues. I try to change the subject if politics arises. I try to keep an open mind until I get all the facts, whereas she listens to nothing that could be positive about the other side. You guessed it — our discussions always turn into fights and anger with each other. Any suggestions? — TIRED OF TALKING POLITICS

DEAR TIRED: In the interest of saving your marriage, because talking about politics causes fights and lingering anger, agree to defer listening to news broadcasts together and engaging in those conversations until after the next election.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is being married. My wife is demanding that I tell her that my stepdaughter, "Gia" (my wife's only daughter), must take part in the wedding. Gia, who is several years younger, is self-absorbed and has made no effort to be close to her older siblings. My wife has indulged and catered to Gia's every whim since she was a little girl.

My daughter wants a short ceremony, and she doesn't want her stepsister to have a role. She has chosen her close friends since high school to be her bridesmaids. My wife thinks it's my daughter's "duty" to include Gia in her wedding. Is my wife right? — EXASPERATED HUSBAND

DEAR HUSBAND: No rule of etiquette requires your current wife's self-centered daughter to play a role in your daughter's wedding. If you are arm-twisted into allowing your wife to insert Gia into the wedding as more than a guest, have her stand by the guest register to ensure everyone signs in. That way she'll be away from the altar and out of the picture.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Abby shares more than 100 of her favorite recipes in two booklets: "Abby's Favorite Recipes" and "More Favorite Recipes by Dear Abby." Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Morning calls from his ailing mother upset my husband
Dear Abby: A stranger short on cash expected me to cover bill
Dear Abby: Our sons stop talking to us, and maybe steroids are to blame
Dear Abby: Item I lent to friend ended up broken, and she never offered to replace it
Dear Abby: Husband orders me to choose between him and our son
Dear Abby: Bridezilla bosses around her mom, ignores her ideas
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 6, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Woman stabbed in Grand Crossing robbery
The attack happened about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Marquette Road. The woman, 34, was in hospitalized in good condition. No arrests have been made.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mount Carmel's Grant Best (3) shoots the ball over St. Patrick during the IHSA 3A Supersectional game at UIC.
High School Basketball
Previewing the IHSA Class 3A high school basketball state finals
It’s the Catholic League vs. Central Illinois in two semifinal matchups on Friday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
FUNERAL-082021-01.jpg
Crime
Jury takes just hours to convict man of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French, wounding partner
Jurors began deliberating just a week after prosecutors began their case against Emonte Morgan, 23, with often graphic video from cameras worn by French and Officer Carlos Yanez during a traffic stop in West Englewood in 2021.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A rendering of the interior of a proposed new stadium for the White Sox at The 78 in the South Loop.
Editorials
Lawmakers, get ready for the double-team from White Sox, Bears for stadium money
With a “financing partnership” between the two sports teams now in the works, Chicagoans know more about what they might be up against: Two wealthy sports teams joining forces to get huge taxpayer subsidies.
By CST Editorial Board
 