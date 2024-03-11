The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Since his dad made a threat with a power saw, man has avoided him

Now the older man is reaching out to his son’s wife and teenage daughter.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Since his dad made a threat with a power saw, man has avoided him
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_496.jpg

DEAR ABBY: While I was visiting my father-in-law, a heated conversation turned violent. My husband, "Rob," was helping his dad and a neighbor with a house project. When Rob's dad became upset at him, he lifted the power saw he was holding, turned it on and motioned toward Rob saying, "You're lucky I don't slit your throat." He said some other unkind things and we left. He has not reached out to my husband since, and Rob has deleted his phone number.

His dad sent me a text taking no responsibility for his actions and blaming Rob, which is why we have decided to cut ties for now. We have a teen daughter, and my father-in-law has also texted her. We do not want her around him, and Rob wants to instruct her not to respond.

The day his father acted like this was also the one-year anniversary of the passing of his long-term girlfriend (who was more like a wife). Should we tell our daughter not to respond to his messages? — THREATENED IN OREGON

DEAR THREATENED: Your daughter is old enough to know what is going on and to be able to respond to her grandfather's texts. (I'm not sure how you could stop her.) However, she should ALSO be made aware that, in a moment of anger, her grandfather threatened to KILL her father, which is why you have decided it is safer to keep your distance. At the least, "dear old Dad" owes his son an apology.

DEAR ABBY: Is it acceptable to put someone on speakerphone without informing them? I recently had a conversation with my younger sister about our mother's health issues. In the background, I heard someone make a comment to her about something I had said about our parents. When I asked, "Who is that?", she said it was her live-in boyfriend (of two years) and that I had been on speakerphone the entire time. I immediately ended the conversation.

Please understand that no one in our family has met or spoken to this man other than my sister. To me, he's a stranger. I felt it was inappropriate for him to listen in on our conversation whether it was a personal family issue or not. I'm not sure if "violated" is the right description for how I felt after hanging up, but it didn't sit well with me even though nothing derogatory had been said.

Am I behind the times, or did my sister make an error in judgment? I have not discussed my displeasure with her, but I plan to. My wife agrees with me but says I should drop it and be mindful of my sister's actions going forward. — OVERHEARD IN FLORIDA

DEAR OVERHEARD: The rule of etiquette is that the person you call should ask before putting someone on speaker if someone else is present. That said, Sissy and her boyfriend have been living together for two years. I doubt she keeps secrets from him. What she hears she shares with him.

The next time you want to discuss some "family business" with her, open the conversation by telling her you would like her to please not put you on speaker. Then cross your fingers and hope she complies.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Good advice for everyone — teens to seniors — is in "The Anger in All of Us and How to Deal With It." To order, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Anger Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m experienced and eager to volunteer, but no one wants me
Dear Abby: Mom used to abuse me, now she exploits me
Dear Abby: My old teen journals are enlightening — and revealing — and son wants to read them
Dear Abby: Husband’s upset because a man asked me to lunch
Dear Abby: I’m heartbroken to learn my daughter’s in an open marriage
Dear Abby: I feel weird in the skimpy clothes my husband likes me to wear
The Latest
United Airlines Baggage Fees
The Watchdogs
Illinois ‘junk’ fee legislation calling for price transparency, from airline or concert tickets to rent
Legislation is being proposed in Springfield that would require the total price of goods and services, especially extra fees, to be disclosed before customers try to pay.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Classic Corned Beef Brisket With Cabbage and Potatoes
Recipes
Menu planner: Classic corned beef with cabbage and potatoes is a full and satisfying meal
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication and Susan Nicholson
 
Politics
Taxation without participation? Low turnout lets slim minority decide ballot questions hitting voters’ wallets
A study found less than 30% of registered Cook County voters determined the fate of 75 property tax-related referendums between 2020 and 2023. “Voters are given the power to make these key decisions, but most don’t bother to vote,” Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said. “And when their taxes go up, they are the first to complain.”
By David Struett
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
CPD-02.JPG
Crime
Man who shot at police in Englewood arrested
Police responding to a call of a person with a gun in the 400 block of West Englewood Avenue on Monday afternoon heard multiple gunshots en route to the scene, police said. The officers found a man with a gun, who fired at them. He was arrested.
By Sun-Times Wire
 