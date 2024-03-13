The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Mom liked my ex, and he should have gone to her funeral

Grieving daughter now is seeing someone else and wants her former boyfriend out of her life but still thinks he was selfish not to pay his respects.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Mom liked my ex, and he should have gone to her funeral
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_516.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My mom passed away recently, and the person I was in a relationship with from adolescence to my adulthood, "Charles," didn't attend her funeral. While I'm currently in a relationship with someone else I deeply love, I still feel my mother was fond of Charles despite our many hardships. Her affection for him showed without a doubt, many times without my involvement. Despite my resentment toward Charles, it never swayed her opinion of him.

I no longer speak to Charles. This pattern was well set before Mom's death. Because she cared for him, I think it was wrong of him not to show up to pay his respects, regardless of what our situation currently is. For the record, I didn't attend either of his parents' funerals because Charles liked to gaslight and cause drama.

Now that I'm no longer a teenager, I see him for who he really is. I thought I was in love at the time, but I realize now that I was still in the "age of innocence." While I no longer want him in my space or life, I still feel his not attending was selfish and pathetic. Are my feelings valid? — MOURNING IN MISSOURI

DEAR MOURNING: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your dear mother. That said, the time has come to let go of your relationship with Charles. You wrote that you no longer want him in your life, yet you cling to your resentment of him.

Funerals are for the LIVING. The deceased are past the point of knowing if someone attends or not. Charles may have stayed away because he knows you dislike him and felt unwelcome. Scrub him out of your head and stop living in the past. As the late Elie Wiesel once pointed out, "The opposite of love isn't hate, it is indifference."

DEAR ABBY: My girlfriend's 36-year-old son refuses to work. He has every excuse in the book. No job is just right for him. Without any education or training, he expects to make $20 per hour. Even then, he either quits or gets fired. He has lived off family for all of the five years I have known him. He couldn't find a job even part time last year, and never paid rent. We were forced to move.

Now we are in a 55-plus community that does NOT allow "children," and her son is hiding in the living room and porch. He has created a cell for himself. If he's discovered, the community can evict us. How do we get him out? — PRISON FOR ALL IN FLORIDA

DEAR PRISON FOR ALL: The son is 36 and "hiding" in a cell he has created for himself? Is he mentally disabled? Taking drugs?

After five years, it's time you and your girlfriend formed a united front and gave her son a deadline by which to find a job and move. After that deadline, he can couch surf with friends if necessary.

Then cross your fingers and pray the management of the community in which you live doesn't catch on to what's been going on, or you and your girlfriend may be looking for another home as well.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in "What Every Teen Should Know." Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband swore off the other woman, but then called her
Dear Abby: Since his dad made a threat with a power saw, man has avoided him
Dear Abby: I’m experienced and eager to volunteer, but no one wants me
Dear Abby: Mom used to abuse me, now she exploits me
Dear Abby: My old teen journals are enlightening — and revealing — and son wants to read them
Dear Abby: Husband’s upset because a man asked me to lunch
The Latest
Michael Feinstein is set to perform the hits of Tony Bennett on June 23 at Ravinia.
Music
Ravinia 2024 lineup includes Tony Bennett tribute by Michael Feinstein
Among the summer’s newcomers to the Highland Park venue will be Ben Platt, Violent Femmes and Samara Joy.
By Darel Jevens
 
Washington
Palestinian community leaders refuse to meet with White House officials in Chicago in protest of Gaza war
Top White House officials are facing the same push-back in Chicago as they did from Palestinian and Muslim leaders in Michigan. Their visit comes as early voting is already underway in Tuesday’s Illinois primary.
By Nader Issa and Lynn Sweet
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, March 14, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
BEast Villanova DePaul Basketball
College Sports
DePaul nearly pulls off upset against Villanova in first round of Big East Tournament
Justin Moore’s three-pointer at 8 seconds left lifts Villanova past 24-point underdog DePaul.
By Associated Press
 
Bulls
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan scores season-high 46, outlasting Pacers in OT
There was very little DeRozan didn’t do on Wednesday, including missing a last-second free throw on purpose to set up his own game-tying shot in regulation. He then finished off the home team in the overtime.
By Joe Cowley
 