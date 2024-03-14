The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 15, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Lifestyles

Dear Abby: When husband dies, should I tell daughter who repudiated him?

The woman, an alcoholic, had falsely accused her father of abusing her during childhood.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: When husband dies, should I tell daughter who repudiated him?
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_651.jpg

DEAR ABBY: Three years ago, our 40-year-old daughter, "Tanya," suddenly accused me of abusing her during her childhood. She also accused my husband, her dad, of enabling this abuse. Abby, the abuse never happened!

Could some therapist have planted these ideas in her head? Tanya has problems with alcohol (which she blames on me) and has been divorced from two wonderful men who she claims also abused her. She can't maintain friendships with women because as soon as they do something that makes Tanya mad, she cuts them off.

Our other daughter, "Nadia," is three years younger. She doesn't have an alcohol problem and has a great husband and a toddler. Tanya has cut her off as well and has never met her brother-in-law or nephew. Nadia says her childhood was idyllic. Neither child lives near us.

My husband is living with incurable cancer, which Tanya knew before she excommunicated us. I don't know if I should inform her when her father dies, or let her find out through others on Facebook. My husband and I and Nadia don't use Facebook, but relatives do, and I am sure they will make it known.

I am torn about this. Tanya has hurt all of us repeatedly for so many years that we all agree that life is more pleasant without her around us. However, I'm afraid not telling her will cause more problems. Advice? — DAMNED BOTH WAYS IN ILLINOIS

DEAR DAMNED: You stated that Tanya has "excommunicated" you, her father and her sister. She appears to be an angry and bitter woman who needs to find someone other than herself to blame for her unhappiness. She's unlikely to improve without professional help or an alcohol intervention.

When your husband passes, I'm hoping you will write her a brief letter explaining that you want her to know her father loved her. Give her the date of his passing, his obituary and the location of his final resting place. If you do, your conscience should be clear. What, if anything, she decides to do with that information is up to her.

DEAR ABBY: I had a long and wonderful marriage before my husband passed away after a lengthy illness three years ago. I have supportive friends to go to lunch and coffee with, but I miss the companionship of a special someone. One of them is a man I have known for many years. He has been a widower for more than 10 years. He has dated several women with no commitments and is always a gentleman.

Before my husband's passing, he once said if I wasn't married, he would call me. He hasn't contacted me. How can I contact him without seeming aggressive? He has said that he's pleased with his current companion because there is "no drama." Please advise how an elegant lady can call him on the phone (he doesn't use email). — CLASSY IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR CLASSY: Consider this: Throw a small party and invite some of your friends to join you. Then, pick up the phone and ask this gentleman if he AND his lady friend would like to join you. There is no reason you can't be friends, as long as you realize he is involved with someone else (for now).

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For an excellent guide to becoming a better conversationalist and a more sociable person, order "How to Be Popular." Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Popularity Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mom liked my ex, and he should have gone to her funeral
Dear Abby: Husband swore off the other woman, but then called her
Dear Abby: Since his dad made a threat with a power saw, man has avoided him
Dear Abby: I’m experienced and eager to volunteer, but no one wants me
Dear Abby: Mom used to abuse me, now she exploits me
Dear Abby: My old teen journals are enlightening — and revealing — and son wants to read them
The Latest
Carmen Ollarves and her husband Tomás Alvarado, who came from Venezuela, cook pasta as their daughter Grecia Alvarado, 3, watches in their home on the Northwest Side, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The two cooked plantains, garlic bread and spaghetti, with sauce made with red bell peppers. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Migrantes improvisan platillos que les recuerdan a Venezuela
Carmen Ollarves y su marido Tomás Alvarado llegaron a Chicago desde Venezuela hace casi dos años. Para recordar su país, suelen preparar un platillo de pasta inspirado en las comunidades italianas de Venezuela.
By Ambar Colón
 
Carmen Ollarves and her husband Tomás Alvarado, who came from Venezuela, cook pasta as their daughter Grecia Alvarado, 3, watches in their home on the Northwest Side, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The two cooked plantains, garlic bread and spaghetti, with sauce made with red bell peppers. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Migrants improvise to re-create dishes that remind them of home
Carmen Ollarves and her husband Tomás Alvarado came to Chicago from Venezuela by way of Peru almost two years ago. They often make a pasta dish inspired by the Italian communities of Venezuela.
By Ambar Colón
 
Consumer Affairs
Fewer Illinois residents using payday lenders after state crackdown, study finds
High-cost consumer loans have plummeted after the state passed a law in March 2021 to cap interest rates at 36%.
By Amy Yee
 
A mural at 21st and Paulina streets by artists Miguel Del Real and Diske Uno.
Murals and Mosaics
Big cat prowls wall of historic Pilsen building in sprawling new mural
Artists Miguel Del Real and Diske Uno painted a celebration of Mexican culture, history and spirituality.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Blues_Brothers_maxwell_black_and_white.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Blues Brothers’: Five things you didn’t know about the movie’s Chicago shoot
Here are some of the nuggets that Daniel de Visé learned while researching and writing the new book ‘The Blues Brothers: An Epic Friendship, the Rise of Improv, and the Making of an American Film Classic,’ which comes out Tuesday.
By Daniel de Visé
 