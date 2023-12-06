The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Want to fix American democracy? Tell us how.

Democracy is in trouble, but depending on who you talk to, the problems and solutions can vary. We want to hear from you. Tell us what you think is wrong with our democracy and share how you think we can fix it.

By  Sun-Times
   
SHARE Want to fix American democracy? Tell us how.
The dome of the US Capitol at dusk in Washington, DC on November 13, 2023.

The dome of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on November 13, 2023.

Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ explore critical issues facing our democracy. The series is in partnership with the University of Chicago’s Center for Effective Government.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, journalists at Chicago Public Media are digging into possible solutions for those problems. It’s part of the Democracy Solutions Project, a collaboration between WBEZ, the Chicago Sun-Times and the University of Chicago’s Center for Effective Government.

Your ideas about our nation’s biggest challenges – and possible solutions – will inform our coverage leading up to the 2024 elections. We’ll follow up later to tell you what we plan to do with your input. Please take the brief survey below!

The Latest
An Illinois State Police sergeant on I-72 near downstate Jacksonville.
Letters to the Editor
A quick fix for speeding drivers: Have more cops write tickets
People don’t want to get tickets. Flood the highways with troopers who will pull you over if you’re speeding. Problem solved. No further technology needed, a letter writer says.
By Letters to the Editor
 
6Tras41n_400x400.jpg
Crime
Kim Foxx revamps Cook County wrongful conviction unit, names senior adviser as new head
During Foxx’s two terms, the state’s attorney’s office has vacated more than 200 convictions over allegations of misconduct.
By Andy Grimm
 
The scene where a fire erupted at 1249 S. Kedvale Ave. on Dec. 6, 2023.
News
Man’s body found hours after ‘horrific’ West Side fire left his mom, 2 cops injured
Carlos Street, who lived in the home, was found not far from the front door, hours after the fire erupted early Wednesday and gas was shut off so a search could be conducted.
By Kaitlin WashburnMary Norkol, and 1 more
 
Chicago police gather near East 89th Pl. and Indiana after an officer and two ATF agents were shot on Wednesday, June 7, 2021.
Crime
Chicago man pleads guilty to shooting CPD officer and ATF agents in 2021
Eugene “Gen Gen” McLaurin pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting a federal officer and two counts of using a firearm during and in retaliation to a crime of violence.
By Mohammad Samra
 
A photo of Matt Eberflus coaching in the Vikings game.
Bears
Bears’ Matt Eberflus says ‘extreme patience’ necessary in rebuild, but will he get it?
The Bears followed up their 3-14 season in 2022 with an 0-4 start this season before going 4-4 in their last eight games.
By Jason Lieser
 