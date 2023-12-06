Want to fix American democracy? Tell us how.
Democracy is in trouble, but depending on who you talk to, the problems and solutions can vary. We want to hear from you. Tell us what you think is wrong with our democracy and share how you think we can fix it.
The Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ explore critical issues facing our democracy. The series is in partnership with the University of Chicago’s Center for Effective Government.
Ahead of the 2024 elections, journalists at Chicago Public Media are digging into possible solutions for those problems. It’s part of the Democracy Solutions Project, a collaboration between WBEZ, the Chicago Sun-Times and the University of Chicago’s Center for Effective Government.
Your ideas about our nation’s biggest challenges – and possible solutions – will inform our coverage leading up to the 2024 elections. We’ll follow up later to tell you what we plan to do with your input. Please take the brief survey below!
