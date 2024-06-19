The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Crime Chicago

Boy, 14, shot at Columbus Park in Austin

The boy was shot twice in the thigh and was hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 14, shot at Columbus Park in Austin
Chicago police tape at a crime scene

A teenage boy was shot Tuesday while walking through a park in Austin.

Sun-Times file

A teenage boy was critically wounded Tuesday while walking through a park in Austin.

The 14-year-old was walking in Columbus Park in the 500 block of South Central Avenue about 8:50 p.m. when shots were fired, Chicago police said.

The boy suffered two gunshot wounds to a thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Michelle Mbekeani leaving Cook County state's attorney's office after 6 months
Firefighters battle West Town blaze and high heat
Arm found at Waukegan beach identified as missing Milwaukee woman
7-year-old boy fatally shot outside his Near West Side home
Corrupt businessman's partner pleads guilty to prostitution conspiracy
1 killed, 1 wounded in South Shore shooting
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Young women’s bikinis embarrass their grandparent
Reader would rather skip family swim parties than see granddaughters, ages 19 and 20, in thong swimsuits.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
SOXJUNETEENTH-061924-7.jpg
Chicago
Former Sox player — now an artist — helps young baseball players design Juneteenth shirt
The Amateaur City Elite brings together primarily Black aspiring professional baseball players, and ex-Sox third baseman Micah Johnson helped them put a creative spin on Juneteenth; “I thought the players did a really good job of thinking out of the box,” he said.
By Mariah Rush
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, June 19, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Willie Mays
Cubs
Cubs pay their respects to baseball legend Willie Mays
Mays died Tuesday afternoon at the age of 93.
By Maddie Lee
 
Mike Tauchman
Cubs
How the Cubs are filling Mike Tauchman's spot in the lineup and on the roster as he lands on the IL
Tauchman was leading the team in on-base percentage.
By Maddie Lee
 