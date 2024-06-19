Boy, 14, shot at Columbus Park in Austin

A teenage boy was critically wounded Tuesday while walking through a park in Austin.
The 14-year-old was walking in Columbus Park in the 500 block of South Central Avenue about 8:50 p.m. when shots were fired, Chicago police said.
The boy suffered two gunshot wounds to a thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
Reader would rather skip family swim parties than see granddaughters, ages 19 and 20, in thong swimsuits.
The Amateaur City Elite brings together primarily Black aspiring professional baseball players, and ex-Sox third baseman Micah Johnson helped them put a creative spin on Juneteenth; “I thought the players did a really good job of thinking out of the box,” he said.
Mays died Tuesday afternoon at the age of 93.
Tauchman was leading the team in on-base percentage.