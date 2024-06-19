2 teens killed when WaveRunner crashes into boat near Antioch

Two teenage girls died after crashing a Yahama WaveRunner into a boat Tuesday on Lake Marie near Antioch.

A 16-year-old girl was piloting the personal watercraft with a 13-year-old girl about 5:15 p.m. northbound near a channel to Grass Lake when they crashed into a boat, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

The 55-year-old man driving the Sea Ray Cabin Cruiser was unable to avoid the collision with the WaveRunner, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, the sheriff’s office said.

Both girls, who were wearing life vests, were thrown into the water and knocked unconscious, officials said.

Occupants of the boat pulled them out of the water and rendered aid before taking the girls to shore with another passing boat, officials said.

The girls were taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where they were pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

No other injuries were reported.

Autopsies were scheduled for Thursday. The girls’ names haven’t been released.

The crash remains under investigation.