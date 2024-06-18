The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Firefighters tackle massive blaze in West Town

The three-alarm blaze broke out about 6 p.m. Tuesday at a building supply warehouse at 2029 W. Hubbard St., according to the Chicago Fire Department. It was upgraded to a four-alarm fire shortly before 7 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Firefighters tackle massive blaze in West Town
561A1590.jpg

A massive fire broke out in West Town Tuesday evening.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago fire crews are battling a massive extra-alarm fire at a commercial building in West Town.

The three-alarm blaze broke out about 6 p.m. Tuesday at a building supply warehouse at 2029 W. Hubbard St., according to the Chicago Fire Department. The fire was upgraded to a four-alarm fire shortly before 7 p.m.

Related

A number of pallets at the building were ablaze, producing billowing smoke that could be seen for miles. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

IMG_4511.jpg

Smoke from a West Town blaze seen in Logan Square.

Sophie Sherry/Sun-Times

186A1099.jpg

The fire was upgraded to a four-alarm fire shortly before 7 p.m.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

This is a developing story.

Next Up In Crime
7-year-old boy shot, killed on Near West Side
Corrupt businessman's partner pleads guilty to prostitution conspiracy
1 killed, 1 wounded in South Shore shooting
46 years for teen who killed 2 students outside Benito Juarez Community Academy
Una adolescente de 15 años entre las 5 personas heridas de bala en Humboldt Park
14-year-old girl among 3 shot along lakefront in Jackson Park
The Latest
_BAMBOOYANI-061924-06.JPG
Chicago corruption trials
Corrupt businessman's partner pleads guilty to prostitution conspiracy
Iman Bambooyani admitted to jet-setting across the country with four women and paying them thousands of dollars for sex. He’s now agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors.
By Jon Seidel
 
HennepinHopper06-06-24Justinmuskie.jpg
Outdoors
Of fathers, sons and big predator fish at Hennepin and Hopper lakes
A morning of very productive fishing for big fish with new site manager Justin Seibert at Hennepin and Hopper lakes allowed us to talk big fish there and fathers and sons.
By Dale Bowman
 
Trump Racine.jpg
Politics
Trump cancels stay at his Chicago hotel during Milwaukee Republican convention after word leaks out
Despite preparations being made in Chicago for former President Donald Trump to stay at the Trump Tower during the GOP convention, the campaign on Tuesday announced an apparent change in plans.
By Tina Sfondeles  and Lynn Sweet
 
Screenshot 2024-06-18 at 5.44.48 PM.png
Crime
1 killed, 1 wounded in South Shore shooting
A man, 53, was killed and a 74-year-old man was wounded Monday night in the 2100 block of East 71st Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Art Institute of Chicago has initiated the transfer of this 12th-century pilaster to the Phantom Rung temple in northeast Thailand.
Entertainment and Culture
Art Institute of Chicago returns artifact to place of origin in Thailand
The museum has initiated the transfer after nearly eight months of research into its provenance.
By Erica Thompson
 