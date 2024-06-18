Firefighters tackle massive blaze in West Town

Chicago fire crews are battling a massive extra-alarm fire at a commercial building in West Town.

The three-alarm blaze broke out about 6 p.m. Tuesday at a building supply warehouse at 2029 W. Hubbard St., according to the Chicago Fire Department. The fire was upgraded to a four-alarm fire shortly before 7 p.m.

A number of pallets at the building were ablaze, producing billowing smoke that could be seen for miles. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Smoke from a West Town blaze seen in Logan Square. Sophie Sherry/Sun-Times

The fire was upgraded to a four-alarm fire shortly before 7 p.m. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

This is a developing story.

