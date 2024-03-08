The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Editorials

Too many families aren’t taking advantage of WIC nutrition program

With food insecurity still a challenge, it should be a priority to ramp up enrollment in a program that aims to alleviate hunger and improve health among moms, infants and toddlers.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Too many families aren’t taking advantage of WIC nutrition program
WIC food bags

A Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as WIC, bag sits in a shopping cart. Not everyone who is eligible for the program takes advantage of it, both in Illinois and nationwide.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly known as WIC, has been around for 50 years, providing food, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and health care referrals to low-income mothers, pregnant women and their kids under 5.

About half of the infants born in the country are beneficiaries of the federal initiative, which Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers recently found is linked to improved birth outcomes and lower infant mortality.

But not everyone who could be helped through this much-lauded resource has been taking advantage of it. There were 12.13 million women and children eligible to participate in WIC in 2021, yet a little more than half — 51%, or 6.21 million — actually did, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service reported.

In Illinois that year, 44.2% of families who qualified for WIC were not enrolled. Currently, only slightly more than a third of eligible 419,000 participants in the state are signed up, according to a recent Sun-Times report by Hoda Emam.

Editorials bug

Editorials

With food insecurity still a challenge, it should be a priority to ramp up enrollment in a program designed to alleviate hunger and improve health among moms and the youngest children.

Education and awareness are obviously essential here. If people don't know WIC exists, they can't even take the steps to find out if they're eligible. If undocumented immigrants are under the impression they could be reported or their immigration status put in jeopardy if they even try to determine eligibility or participate, fear and hesitation will keep them away.

Pediatricians and others, including social service agency staff who may have direct contact with mothers and expectant mothers who may qualify, ought to routinely alert them about WIC, which just secured full funding for fiscal year 2024.

Related

The state should also ramp up any existing public awareness campaigns and boost the distribution of brochures or public service announcements on traditional and social media. More pop-up clinics, where women could go to fulfill the requirement to apply in person, could also go a long way in spreading the word.

It might also be helpful to assess how access to WIC can be improved in Illinois, which currently has no online application in the state. In-person applications might be more helpful to some, to submit birth certificates, Social Security cards and W2 tax statements to enroll. But for others, would a process to scan those documents and submit them with a click of a button save time and still be secure?

The program, as some parents note, has drawback, like limited food choices. Less processed foods, for instance, sometimes aren't eligible.

But the numbers make it clear that too many mothers and their children aren't taking advantage of the options they do have.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Here’s how Illinois can better help relatives who take in foster-care children
Trump’s on the ballot, but his immunity claim still hangs over the 2024 election
Hoping for a path toward closure after conviction in Chicago police officer Ella French’s murder
Chicago schools must stay on pace to help special education students
Lawmakers, get ready for the double-team from White Sox, Bears for stadium money
Don’t throw out those lithium-ion batteries in your household trash
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_645.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My old teen journals are enlightening — and revealing — and son wants to read them
Mom feels he could learn from the challenges she faced but hesitates about the notebooks’ intimate details.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Ukraine
Ukrainians in Chicago featured in Oscar-nominated documentary
Maya, Maxim and Ivan, a family from Ukraine, were briefly shown in the documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” a harrowing depiction of Russia’s invasion and the favorite to win in its category. Now, Maya and Ivan are in the Chicago-area as they recover from a bombing strike, the aftermath of which was shown in the film.
By Michael Loria
 
Columnists
Mayors, and some Republicans, walk into Pritzker’s trap on grocery tax
The more attention this proposed $325 million tax cut receives, the less time reporters will have to flesh out the governor’s fast move on the income tax.
By Rich Miller
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, March 9, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Chicago Bears long snapper Patrick Scales attends practice at the NFL team’s facility in Lake Forest, Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Bears
Bears re-sign snapper Patrick Scales
The longest-tenured Bears player will return on a one-year deal.
By Patrick Finley
 