The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 4, 2022
Education News Chicago

Goose-stepping student in German uniform spurs Halloween uproar at Jones College Prep

“We should have handled the incident with greater care,” the school’s principal, Joe Powers, told parents in an email.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Goose-stepping student in German uniform spurs Halloween uproar at Jones College Prep
Jones College Prep located at 700 South State Street, in The Loop neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

Jones College Prep, located at 700 S. State St.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

A Jones College Prep High School student who wore a German soldier uniform to school on Halloween has caused an uproar because it was widely interpreted to be the garb of a Nazi soldier.

Distressed students pointed the costume out to their principal, Joe Powers, but Powers explained to students the boy was dressed as a Communist-era East German soldier, Powers wrote Monday in a note to staff.

“I tried to explain the context and time period of the uniform to the students who spoke with me, but apparently the student who wore the uniform may have told people it was from the 1940s,” Powers wrote.

A video of the male student goose stepping during a school Halloween parade — accompanied by a chorus of boos — has since made the rounds on social media.

On Thursday, in an email to parents, Powers acknowledged the situation should have been handled differently.

“As more information has come to light, including additional video of the incident and through conversations with our staff and students, we realize that this has greatly impacted our community and acknowledge that we should have handled the incident with greater care, and communicated more clearly with the school community about the nature of the incident,” Powers said.

“Let me say clearly and plainly that what occurred caused harm to many of our students and staff who recognized this as an act of antisemitism. Let me also say clearly and plainly that intolerance, bigotry, and bias-based behaviors have no place in our school,” Powers said.

Cassie Creswell, who has a child at Jones and is a former chair of the Local School Council, said Powers should have immediately made the student change out of the costume and called the student’s parents to have a serious discussion about the situation.

“I’m very concerned,” Creswell said. “I have been tracking the rise in right-wing extremism in the suburbs for a while now, and this is a real thing, and it’s connection to actual physical violence is a real thing and to have the response from the school be what it was, it’s very disturbing.”

Special support staff were scheduled to be at the school this week, and safe spaces would be made available “for students to process the harm they’ve experienced,” Powers said in his email to parents.

On Friday, the Chicago Teachers Union called on Powers to step down.

“We call on him to resign — and if he refuses, for CPS to remove him from his leadership position at Jones,” CTU said in a statement.

A student walkout is planned for Monday to protest the handling of racial and ethnic discrimination at the school.

Yamali Rodas, a senior at Jones, plans to participate.

“I’m kind of disappointed in the way that administration has responded,” said Rodas, who heads up the school’s Association of Latin American Students. “They should have set him aside and had a conversation with him about why it was inappropriate.”

A CPS spokesman Friday said in an email that, “Halloween celebrations are intended to build a sense of community and not cause bias-based harm. School and District leaders are working together to address this matter and will inform the Jones community of any updates.”

It’s not the first time Powers has found himself in a controversial situation at Jones, which is an elite selective enrollment school located in the South Loop.

He survived an effort to oust him earlier this year by the Local School Council, which is partly composed of parents.

Earlier this year, several members of the group, including Creswell, alleged that Powers violated the district’s residency requirement by maintaining a primary home in Missouri, failed to properly handle teacher misconduct complaints and fostered an unwelcoming environment for students and staff of color and transgender and gender nonconforming students.

In April, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said of their investigation into the matter: “There is insufficient evidence of misconduct by Mr. Powers at this time on which to base an action for involuntary dismissal.”

Next Up In Education
7 University of Chicago students say they may have been drugged at campus parties; 1 reported sexual assault
Loyola University Chicago ‘mishandled and underreported’ sex misconduct complaints involving students, lawsuit says
Maxine Duster, Chicago educator, civic leader, dead at 83
The Supreme Court could end affirmative action in higher ed. Here’s how it might affect local schools.
City Colleges reach deal with faculty, staff union to avert strike
U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative justices raise doubts about using race in college admissions
The Latest
Findings in a new study suggest the need to view both chest pain and dyspnea as warning signs of not just an immediate crisis but of possible long-term problems.
Well
Chest pain, shortness of breath linked to long-term risk of heart trouble, new study finds
Chest pain accounts for more than 6.5 million visits to U.S. emergency rooms each year. Yet little research has looked at what it might signify over the years to come.
By American Heart Association News
 
Proco Joe Moreno walks with supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on May 15, 2019 after a hearing on charges that he had filed a false police report.
Fran Spielman Show
After descent into alcoholism cost him City Council seat, Proco Joe Moreno hits the comeback trail
In a soul-searching interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, former Ald. Proco Joe Moreno (1st) talked about going into his own tailspin after failing to talk a beloved friend out of committing suicide.
By Fran Spielman
 
Sean “Diddy” Combs
Marijuana
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to gain stake in cannabis trade
The rapper will acquire stores in Chicago and Villa Park and a growing operation in Aurora in a deal with Cresco Labs and Columbia Care.
By David Roeder
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot early votes in the Nov. 8 midterm election at NEIU El Centro on the Northwest Side, Thursday morning, Nov. 3.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 13 must-see photos from the last week in news
Chicagoans enjoy the spooky season, step up to support the rights of the homeless and more in our best photos of the last week.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A rendering of the planned Obama Presidential Center, which is scheduled to be built in Chicago’s Jackson Park.
Politics
Latest lawsuit over Obama Center comes to an end
Protect Our Parks sued in 2021, arguing that federal agencies failed in reviewing how the center would affect the surrounding environment.
By Jon Seidel
 