CPS restores $14M in special ed funding, other programs after budget cut outcry

After weeks of outcry over apparent budget cuts at Chicago Public Schools, district officials are distributing an additional $14 million in special education funding for next school year, according to data provided to the Sun-Times.

The district this week also put dollar figures behind some previously announced initiatives, including $45 million officials have dedicated to improved teacher training. But alderpersons grilled CPS leaders about school budgets at a City Council committee hearing Wednesday afternoon, questioning why any schools should face cuts as students and educators continue recovering from the pandemic.

As with every school budget season in recent memory, public discourse has been muddled between some parents and teachers who say their schools aren’t receiving the funds their students need, and district officials claiming their budget is the fairest to date.

This year in particular, school communities have decried cuts since budgets were released in March because CPS received federal pandemic relief funds that educators and families believe should be poured into students’ needs as soon as possible. Officials say they’re using that money in a judicious way, as it’s meant to last for the next three years.

At the Education and Child Development Committee hearing Wednesday, many City Council members also asked why CPS doesn’t pay for baseline resources such as librarians and arts teachers and full-time social workers at every school.

“You would think intuitively you wouldn’t have to make those cuts because of that funding,” Ald. Sophia King (4th) told district leaders.

Even though CPS is sending millions more to schools overall next year than was budgeted for the current year, about 40% of schools faced varying degrees of trims in the original budgets released in March. Those budgets represent the money principals receive to hire and pay for various positions and programs.

In the budgets released in March, CPS said any cuts represented shifting needs from one school to another. For example, one school might have lost a handful of special education students while another gained some, and so money was moved to match the new needs. When it came to special education, the average school received $87,377 more than last year and total special ed funding increased by $44.8 million — but not all schools lucked out.

There were 180 schools whose special education funding decreased by an average of $115,000. Generally, one position costs around $100,000. A total of 78 schools had lost six-figure funding, the largest being Ogden elementary and high school at $685,575, Orozco at $622,784, Gregory at $455,322 and Zapata at $439,900.

Principals district-wide appealed the cuts at their schools, as they are able to do every year. That’s how $14.3 million was added back into special education funding since March, according to new data provided by the district. Overall special education funding is now up $59.1 million over last year’s budgets.

Among those schools with the largest cuts in the original budgets, Ogden had $252,808 restored, and Zapata got $192,640 of its funding back. Orozco and Gregory didn’t see any money returned.

Lake View High School, Smith, Lowell and Volta were the buildings that received the most in special education appeals, each over $270,000. In all, 116 schools got more money in these adjustments to spend on special ed, with an average increase of $123,377.

The district also gave schools $45 million for professional development, $24 million of which is set for 184 schools to hire dedicated instructional coaches. Some high schools are getting another $7 million for athletic directors. Both of those initiatives were previously announced but hadn’t yet been added to school budgets.

Another $10 million has been added since March for “program support and enrollment advance,” with $3 million more for preschool.

