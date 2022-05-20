The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 20, 2022
Education News Chicago

Massive CPS data breach exposes records of 560,000 students, employees

The staff and student information was exposed after a CPS vendor was targeted in a ransomware attack on Dec. 1, the district said.

Nader Issa By Nader IssaLauren FitzPatrick
   
Chicago Public Schools sign at CPS head quarters.

Almost 500,000 Chicago Public Schools students and nearly 60,000 employees have had their data exposed thanks to a massive data breach.

Sun-Times file photo

A massive data breach has exposed four years’ worth of records of almost 500,000 Chicago Public Schools students and nearly 60,000 employees, district officials told principals Friday.

The attack targeted a company that has a no-bid contract with the district for teacher evaluations and involved basic student and staff information, with no financial records or social security numbers stolen, according to CPS.

The teacher evaluation vendor, called Battelle for Kids, was targeted in a ransomware attack on Dec. 1 of last year, the district said. CPS was notified April 26, “but we did not know the full scope of the breach until May 11,” officials told principals in an emergency meeting held Friday afternoon before details were released publicly.

CPS representatives did not immediately respond to questions.

Other breaches related to the hacking of Battelle for Kids were identified in April at school districts in Ohio, where private student data was revealed as far back as 2011.

CPS said the breach was “caused [and] exacerbated by BfK’s failure to follow the information security terms of their contract,” more specifically failing to encrypt data and purge old records.

In all, about 495,000 student and 56,000 employee records were accessed from school years starting in 2015-16 and through 2018-2019. The data included students’ names, schools, dates of birth, gender, CPS identification number, state identification number, class schedule information and scores on course-specific assessments used for teacher evaluations.

Staff data accessed for those years included names, employee identification numbers, school and course information and emails and usernames.

The district said no financial information, social security numbers, home addresses or current student and staff schedules were breached.

CPS has never sought bids when awarding work to Battelle for Kids, a relationship which began in 2012. Initially the company was hired under then-CEO Jean-Claude Brizard but has been retained by the subsequent four leaders who have helmed CPS since then.

The most recent contract was signed in January, again without soliciting bids, by CEO Pedro Martinez and Interim Chief Procurement Officer Charles Mayfield. It’s supposed to top out at $90,058 for a year ending Jan. 31, 2023.

Between 2012 and 2020, the Board of Education has paid $1.4 million to the Ohio-based company, according to an online database of CPS vendor payments. The database didn’t list 2021 or 2022 payments and when asked specifically about those Friday, CPS officials didn’t immediately answer.

Battelle for Kids was hired to help district leaders conduct teacher evaluations under CPS’ REACH program. The evaluations take into account how much each teacher’s students academic performance grows year to year.

According to documents voted on by the Board of Education in January, Battelle is supposed to “accurately link teachers to the students they teach and to whom they administered REACH Performance Tasks. This is a requirement to produce accurate growth measures for teacher evaluation.”

