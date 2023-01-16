The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 16, 2023
Education News Chicago

UIC faculty union to strike after failing to reach agreement with administration

The union representing faculty members at the University of Illinois Chicago say they remain far apart in bargaining with school officials on compensation. They are set to strike Tuesday.

By  Nader Issa
 Updated  
SHARE UIC faculty union to strike after failing to reach agreement with administration
University of Illinois Chicago faculty picket on campus last week.

University of Illinois Chicago faculty picket on campus last week.

Lisa Philip / WBEZ

Faculty members at the University of Illinois Chicago are going on strike Tuesday after nine months of negotiations and failing to reach a contract agreement during a marathon bargaining session Monday.

The UIC United Faculty union announced late Monday night that it would follow through with its walkout after inadequate movement in meetings left faculty and the university administration “far apart” on compensation.

“The campus is thriving, but many faculty are not,” UICUF bargaining team member and associate professor of criminology, law and justice Nicole Nguyen said in a statement. “We have spent the past three years scrambling to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, and our whole community — students and faculty — are exhausted. Management needs to invest in resources that strengthen our entire community.”

UIC Interim Chancellor Javier Reyes and Acting Provost Karen Colley wrote in an email to the university community that “the decision to strike is up to each faculty member” and encouraged students to check their online dashboard and email for the status of their specific classes and labs.

“Please plan to attend if you have not been told the class or lab is canceled,” Reyes and Colley said.

“This work stoppage is disappointing and not in the best interest of the university or our students. However, UIC fully respects the rights of its employees under the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Act and other applicable laws,” the administrators wrote.

“During the strike, the university is committed to continuing normal operations to the fullest extent possible.”

The two sides negotiated for 12 hours Monday and agreed to resume bargaining Wednesday.

UICUF members plan to picket daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until a tentative agreement is reached. Rallies will also be held every day on the East Campus Quad at noon and include speeches from state and national union leaders and local politicians, the union said.

UICUF members are still looking for higher minimum salaries, pay increases that keep up with historic inflation, learning-disability assessments for students, more transparency for non-tenure-track faculty and more, the union said.

The UIC administration is offering raises of 17% over four years, averaging 4.25% per year, the union said. That figure is comprised of merit and other specific pools of raises that do not apply to all union members across the board.

UICUF leaders called that offer insufficient, pointing to “seven years of record enrollments and over a billion dollars in unrestricted reserve funds as evidence that the university can afford to take demands for faculty raises seriously.”

The campus has about 34,000 students, including nearly 22,000 undergraduates.

The union had authorized a walkout in November, when 77% of nearly 900 members voted and nearly all supported a strike. UICUF members have been working without a contract since mid-August.

Student mental health has also emerged as a focal point of negotiations. The union has asked for both pay and student supports such as free psychological and neuropsychological testing to address mental health and the faculty’s corresponding increased workloads.

Earlier Monday, the UIC administration announced it had committed $4.47 million over six years to initiatives to improve student mental health. At the time, officials said “the university remains hopeful that a resolution can be achieved.”

UICUF last went on strike in 2014. The union authorized a walkout in 2019 but reached a deal the day before a planned work stoppage.

Since 2014, faculty at all three University of Illinois campuses — Chicago, Urbana-Champaign and Springfield — have gone on strike. And graduate student workers at UIC went on strike last spring for eight days over pay raises and reductions of student fees. It was their second walkout in three years.

Next Up In Education
Months after a devastating crash, St. Ignatius hockey team gets back on the ice in 5-0 win
Lane Tech sophomore is Chicago’s only national master chess player under 18
CPS to host online meetings on its plans for controversial Near South Side high school
Student mental health emerges as key issue as UIC faculty strike date looms
Lightfoot apologizes for campaign’s solicitation to CPS, City Colleges students that was ‘clearly a mistake’
Police ask public’s help in solving slaying of 14-year-old boy
The Latest
Illinois_Minnesota_Basketball.jpg
College Sports
Illinois beats Minnesota for fourth straight victory
Matthew Mayer had 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Illini used a big second half to beat the Golden Gophers 78-60 on Monday.
By Sun-Times wires
 
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL
Dak Prescott outshines Tom Brady as Cowboys dominate Buccaneers
Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and played turnover-free ball for the first time in eight games as the Cowboys won 31-14 in what might be Brady’s last game.
By Sun-Times wires
 
IMG_3023.jpg
Crime
Gay-owned restaurant in Rogers Park targeted in suspected homophobic attack
The owners of R Public House say a hammer-wielding man yelled gay slurs at patrons and broke a glass door Monday evening. ‘We’re not afraid,’ co-owner Sandra Carter says.
By Tom Schuba
 
Screenshot_2023_01_16_at_9.06.00_PM.png
Suburban Chicago
Remains of Downers Grove woman missing since 2017 found, family says
Cheyann Klus, 22, was last seen on Nov. 27, 2017 at her home in Downers Grove. The Klus family announced on Facebook Monday morning that police have located her remains.
By Allison Novelo
 
All the nostalgia in the world can’t disguise the fact that Soldier Field is a grotesque football stadium.
Bears
Bears must leave grotesque Soldier Field behind, get fresh start in Arlington Heights
A new stadium with space, with modern amenities, with a structure that looks toward the 22nd century, not back to the 19th, might help them win a few games, too.
By Rick Telander
 