Tuesday, May 28, 2024
CPS school-based budget formula targets schools with high needs

Even with shifting priorities, the school district says it has successfully maintained the funding it provides to schools overall.

By  Nader Issa and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
   
Students raise their hands in a classroom at Willa Cather Elementary School in East Garfield Park, Chicago.

Students raise their hands in a classroom at Willa Cather Elementary School in East Garfield Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Public Schools officials say new school budgets released Tuesday represent an effort to redistribute resources to schools based on students’ needs.

In some cases, schools without many students from low-income families may lose some funding to schools with higher concentrations.

Even with shifting priorities, the district appears to have successfully maintained the funding it provides to schools overall. That’s despite a nearly $400 million deficit that’s expected to grow with a new Chicago Teachers Union contract in the coming months.

Leaders said they will look to close the gap through cuts in central office spending.

The school-level budgets CPS published Tuesday look significantly different from prior years because of a new funding model that grants schools a standard number of positions for administrators, teachers and some support staff, then additional support for schools with higher needs.

CPS previously gave each school an amount of money that principals used to build a staff based in large part on student enrollment.

For that reason, district Chief Executive Pedro Martinez said it’s difficult to compare changes at schools this year with previous years. But he vowed that both the total funding and positions in schools would not decrease — even if some schools gain and others lose.

“This is a new base model, so we don’t have direct apples to apples comparisons,” Martinez told reporters Tuesday. “Where I am seeing the pattern of concerns — and it’s a handful of schools, it’s not a large number — is in schools who have had historically rich elective programming. Multiple electives [classes], four or five, six, plus, in addition, very low poverty.”

A Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ analysis shows the district is budgeting for 36,074 school-based staff positions for the school year that begins in August. That’s about 150 more than the 35,926 positions at the start of this school year, data shows, but about 500 fewer positions than the district has today.

But that might not mean fewer adults in schools, because there are around 1,700 unfilled jobs today, meaning only 34,841 adults are actually working in schools right now.

One of the biggest areas of growth is among special education classroom assistants. CPS is planning to employ 6,179 next fall, about 200 more than the start of this school year. But the district appears to be budgeting for fewer special education teachers. Martinez has said CPS is seeing more students enrolled in special education.

In addition to the baseline of positions, CPS gave principals so-called “discretionary funds” to spend on anything they still need, which could include more teachers or staff, or programs run by community groups.

Schools are funding 1,136 staff positions through that money, plus another $94 million in non-staff support.

