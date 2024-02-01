CPS releases calendar for 2024-25 school year, pushing back start date for Democratic National Convention

Thanks to the Democratic National Convention, Chicago Public School students may get to enjoy an extra week of summer before gearing up for the 2024-25 school year.

The start of the school year was pushed back a week for the DNC, which is scheduled for Aug. 19 through Aug. 22, the district said in a statement detailing proposed academic calendars for the next two school years.

The shift was not only done to support the city’s needs as tens of thousands flock toward Chicago for the convention, but it also “allows time for students to attend, volunteer, and participate in the civic process of hosting the convention.”

The 2024-25 school year will be the fourth straight year the district starts classes before Labor Day. Classes for the upcoming school year may begin on Aug. 26 — several days later than the school year’s first days over the last couple of years, which includes some of the district’s earliest starts in recent memory .

Classes won’t be in session all of Thanksgiving week, between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, in addition to both local and national Election Days.

Spring break is scheduled from March 24 through 28 and the school year ends June 12, 2025.

Final approval of the proposed calendars will take place at the Board of Education meeting on Feb. 22.