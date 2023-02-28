Former prosecutor Bill Conway wins aldermanic race in newly drawn Fulton Market, West Loop ward

Bill Conway’s daughter, Birdie, ran into his arms just as he declared victory in the newly drawn 34th Ward that now encompasses the West Loop, Fulton Market and Greektown Tuesday night.

Less than two hours after polls closed, the former Cook County prosecutor told a cheering crowd at Carnivale that his first course of action would “really be to make sure our police officers have the resources they need to fight crime and what I can get out of my aldermanic budget to do that.”

The 34th Ward used to include West Pullman, Roseland and Morgan Park, but was changed during the redistricting process after indicted Ald. Carrie Austin opted to not to seek reelection.

Two hours after polls closed, Conway led with 67% of the votes with 90% of the precincts counted. Candidate Jim Ascot, who conceded, received about 33% of the votes.

“We just hope Bill Conway does the best he can for the ward,” Ascot’s campaign manager, Denis Ascot, said.

In the colorful West Loop restaurant, Conway’s supporters had been preparing for a victory well before he was declared the winner.

One fan, Jesse Juarez, placed Ace, King, Queen and Jack cards — a royal flush — in his hat.

Elsewhere across the city’s West Side, freshmen and longtime City Council members awaited results an hour and half after polls closed.

25th Ward

25th ward alderperson candidate Aida Flores at her campaign office at 1800 S Ashland in Pilsen, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Aida Flores, tried to unseat Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, from the 25th Ward which includes Pilsen, Little Italy, Little Village and University Village.

The election was a rematch for the two who vied for the seat in 2019. Sigcho-Lopez led with 53% of the votes with 88% of precincts reporting Tuesday night. Flores had nearly 47% of votes.

Before polls closed, Sigcho-Lopez talked to voters at William F. Finkl Academy.

“It gets nice out and some people go vote or go do something else,” Sigcho-Lopez said, .

At Joseph Jungman STEM Magnet School, Flores campaigned with mayoral candidate Jesus “Chuy” Garcia about an hour before polls closed.

“It comes down to what our community is going to say, what they are going with regards to what our needs are,” Flores said.

24th Ward

24th Ward incumbent candidate Ald. Monique Scott (24th) stands outside of her ward office on the West Side, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Ald. Monique Scott (24th) faced challenges from seven candidates vying for the ward that oversees Lawndale on the city’s West Side.

Scott — who was appointed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to replace her brother, Michael Scott Jr., — led with 43% of the votes with 70% of the precincts counted.

Her challengers included: Traci Treasure Johnson, Drewone Goldsmith, Creative Scott, Edward Ward, Vetress M. Boyce, Luther Woodruff Jr. and Larry G. Nelson.

Creative Scott had about 15% of votes, and Boyce had 12% of votes.

22nd Ward

Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd) chats with another alderman during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ald. Michael D. Rodriguez (22nd) Tuesday seemed to be fending off challenges from Neftalie Gonzalez, a business owner, and Kristian R. Armendariz, a community organizer.

Rodriguez secured 66% of the votes with 95% precincts reporting.

The 22nd Ward includes parts of Little Village, Garfield Ridge and North Lawndale.

29th Ward

29th Ward Ald. Chris Taliaferro leaves Dever School after voting in Chicago, February 28, 2023. | Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun Times Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun Times

Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), the chairman of the City Council’s public safety committee, faced challenges from CB Johnson and Corey Dooley.

Taliaferro has served as alderman of the ward — which includes Austin, Galewood and Montclare — since 2015.

Taliaferro led with 52% of the votes with 88% of the precincts reporting Tuesday night. Johnson had nearly 39% of votes.

37th Ward

Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) speaks about brining the facility to the west side at the ribbon cutting for the new Public Safety Training Center at 701 N. Kilbourn Ave in Humboldt Park, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ald. Emma Mitts (37th), who has served on the City Council since 2000, was ahead with 62% of the votes with 73% precincts counted.

Jake Towers, Corey Denelle Braddock and Howard Ray — who received about 28% of votes — all sought to unseat Mitts.

The 37th Ward includes parts of Humboldt Park, Belmont Cragin, Austin and Garfield Park.

28th Ward

Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) speaks to former Secretary of State Jesse White while state Rep. Kam Buckner, who is running for mayor of Chicago, receives a hug behind them at Manny’s Deli in the West Loop on election day, Tuesday. Feb. 28, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ald. Jason C. Ervin (28th) faced a challenge from Shawn A. Walker after the Illinois Appellate Court ruled less than a week ago that Walker’s name could appear on the ballot.

Ervin was leading with 76% of votes with 88% of precincts counted Tuesday night.

Ervin has served on the City Council since 2011. The 28th Ward includes the Near West Side, North Lawndale, Garfield Park and Austin.

Kaitlin Washburn contributed.

